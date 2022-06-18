Police chase ends with suspects arrested in swim trunks after blowing through golf course: VIDEO

police chase

CYPRESS, Texas -- Golfers hitting the links at a Texas golf course earlier this week got an unexpected obstruction as a police chase involving a Range Rover drove onto the course.

One of the golfers, Philip Morgan, captured the black luxury SUV blow-through their game with a constable deputy following right behind.

"Then, I saw a police car and it was like being in Grand Theft Auto," Morgan recalled. "It was kind of extreme."

It turns out the two people inside the Range Rover, later identified as 20-year-old Grey Martinez and 19-year-old Trevor Passmore, kept driving when the deputy tried to pull them over for a traffic stop.

"I'm just glad nobody got hurt because there were a lot of people on the golf course, so that could have ended in a terrible way," Morgan said.



According to a news release from Precinct 4, the constable's Special Operations Unit attempted the stop but the driver refused to comply. That led to a brief pursuit resulting in the driver losing control and crashing in a nearby subdivision.

The two males left the vehicle behind on foot and a perimeter was quickly established, the constable's office said.

Sources told our sister station ABC13 that Martinez dropped an AK-47 when he ran from the car. They went on to share that Passmore was located in his swimming pool and taken into custody.

"With the assistance of a Constable Canine, the driver was apprehended and identified as Grey Martinez. While taking him into custody he "spit on a deputy," a constable's office news release read.
As part of announcing the arrests, the constable's office posted photos of each suspect, handcuffed while wearing just swim trunks. Martinez, in particular, appeared to have been bleeding in the face.

The same morning the pursuit took place, Martinez was expected in court for a pursuit that Precinct 4 said he led them on in December of 2021. Sources said in that case, he was out of the car with the deputy, handed over his driver's license and then ran back to his vehicle and took off. The pursuit went on for five miles, at some point on the Northwest Freeway, before it was terminated. The deputy went to the address listed on Martinez's driver's license, according to sources, and met with his parents. He later turned himself in.

This week, both individuals were booked into the Harris County Jail. Martinez's bond was set at $30,000 for charges including felony evading in a motor vehicle and harassment of a public servant.

Passmore was charged with evading arrest, with a bond set at $100.

The constable's office didn't immediately disclose the reason for the original traffic stop.

ABC13 reached out to attorneys for both men but has not heard back.
