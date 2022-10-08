Detective's work with kids inspired by negative, positive childhood experiences with Chicago police

A Seattle, Washington detective said she saw Chicago police harass her brothers, but also remembers a kind officer who she could talk to.

SEATTLE (WLS) -- Kids in Seattle are enjoying a new chess park.

It's named after a local police officer whose experiences in Chicago inspired her to work with children.

Detective Denise "Cookie" Bouldin grew up on the South Side of Chicago. She said she saw police harass her brothers.

But, she also remembers a kind officer at school who she could talk to about anything. She models his community spirit while reaching out to Seattle kids through her weekly chess club.

Jabril Hassen said he had behavior problems before joining Bouldin's chess club as a teen.

He studied criminology because of her, and is now a college professor.