4-year-old boy with sickle cell anemia gets special honor from Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 4-year-old boy, Make-A-Wish, and the Chicago Police Department all made Chicago Proud after a special honor on Sunday.
It was quite a day for young Kahlil. It ended with a special, formal ceremony to welcome him to the police ranks.
Earlier, he got a ride on the police helicopter and on the police marine unit boat! Kahlil has sickle cell anemia, which is a life-threatening blood disease.
So, Make-A-Wish and CPD granted his wish on Sunday to be a police officer.
Khalil also had a chance to operate a police robot and battering ram. He has to have monthly blood transfusions and take daily medications. Overall, his parents said he's a strong boy who amazes his doctors.