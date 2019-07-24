Chicago police release video of person of interest in stabbing of former DePaul student near campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released video clips and a description of a person of interest in the stabbing of a former DePaul student last week.

Police did not say the man was a suspect in the stabbing, just that they wanted to speak to him about the incident. The man is suspected of stealing a car on July 17 in the 300-block of North Desplaines Avenue.

RELATED: Former DePaul student critically injured after throat slashed in stabbing near campus

Police did not release a specific description of the man beyond the video clips. They said he is known to frequent the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue, Grand Avenue and Halsted Street, as well as the area around Division and Orleans streets.

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police released these video clips of a person of interest in the stabbing of a former DePaul student last week.



A 22-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition last Thursday after she was stabbed and her throat was slashed while walking home near DePaul's Lincoln Park campus around 3 a.m. Police said she was walking home from a bar when she was stalked by a man who intended to sexually assault her.

Surveillance video shows the offender case the area, drive the wrong way down a one-way street, then get out of the car to attack the woman, though it does not show the actual attack.

If you have any information about the attack or the person of interest, contact Area Central Division at 312-747-8380.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkcar theftstabbingdepaul universitychicago police departmentsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Attack on girl, 15, in Chicago captured on cell phone video
Mueller dismisses Trump's claims of Russia probe exoneration
Family of Matteson Army captain killed in Boeing crash files lawsuit
Woman killed in Lansing parking lot shooting
Chicago youth jazz camp inspires children to reach for success
How to get your settlement from the Equifax data breach
Rutger Hauer, of 'Blade Runner' fame, has died at 75
Show More
VIDEO: ICE smashes car window to arrest an undocumented man
Chicago's Puerto Rican community reacts to Gov. Rosselló allegations
Boy found on Chicago's West Side reunited with mother
Chicago beaches were unsafe for swimming on at least one day last year, report says
Judge rejects juvenile sentence for I-75 rock throwing suspects
More TOP STORIES News