Chicago police release video of person of interest in stabbing of former DePaul student near campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released video clips and a description of a person of interest in the stabbing of a former DePaul student last week.Police did not say the man was a suspect in the stabbing, just that they wanted to speak to him about the incident. The man is suspected of stealing a car on July 17 in the 300-block of North Desplaines Avenue.Police did not release a specific description of the man beyond the video clips. They said he is known to frequent the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue, Grand Avenue and Halsted Street, as well as the area around Division and Orleans streets.A 22-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition last Thursday after she was stabbed and her throat was slashed while walking home near DePaul's Lincoln Park campus around 3 a.m. Police said she was walking home from a bar when she was stalked by a man who intended to sexually assault her.Surveillance video shows the offender case the area, drive the wrong way down a one-way street, then get out of the car to attack the woman, though it does not show the actual attack.If you have any information about the attack or the person of interest, contact Area Central Division at 312-747-8380.