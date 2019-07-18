Former DePaul student critically injured after throat slashed in stabbing near campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old woman who was previously enrolled at DePaul University is hospitalized in critical condition after she was found stabbed near the school's Lincoln Park campus Thursday morning, Chicago police and the university said.Officers responded to the 2300-block of North Halsted Street at about 3:45 a.m. and found a 22-year-old woman on the ground bleeding from her neck, police said.The woman was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with lacerations on her neck and face, police said. DePaul said that the woman was previously enrolled at the school.Details on what led up to the stabbing were not immediately available.DePaul University said police have notified them of the attack. They are asking students with any information on the incident to call police or campus public safety.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.