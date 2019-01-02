Alexandra Black, 22, was killed by a lion at a wildlife conservatory in North Carolina.

Deputies arrived at the scene after receiving a call about an animal attack

They made contact with the CEO of the center, Douglas Evans



He said that a tranquilizer gun was on the way to put the lion down



The fire department said they had hoses set up to spray the lion if he got too close to the victim, whose body had not been retrieved



The tranquilizer gun arrived, however, while Evans was preparing the dart with medication, the dart broke and they couldn't get the broken part back out of the gun



Evans then left to get another gun



Evans came back, this time with a blow dart. He told deputies that he retrieved it from his home, where he keeps the darts and medication



Evans blew two darts, which hit the lion but appeared to have no effect



While he was preparing a third dart, the lion jumped from one platform, down to the ground and then to the top of another structure



Evans hit the lion with a third dart. The lion jumped off the structure and then went inside the structure and laid down. After a few minutes, the lion still showed no signs of sleepiness



A firefighter then tried to use a hose to get the lion out of the structure and into the safety enclosure but the attempt failed and the lion started moving toward the victim once again



The lion passed by a sergeant at the scene and the sergeant shot the lion, using a 12 gauge shotgun, near the front right shoulder



The lion did not go down but instead ran back into the wooden structure



The sergeant fired a second time, hitting the lion in the same area. The lion did not go down. Another lieutenant put a third shot in the same area. After a few minutes, the lion still would not go down



The sergeant fired a fourth shot into the lion's right side. The lion moved inside the structure but still did not go down



The lion then came outside the structure and ran toward the fence where the deputies were standing. The sergeant put a fifth and sixth bullet into the lion but the lion continued to run



One of the deputies then shot the lion in the base of the neck, and he finally went down. A few minutes later, the lion stopped breathing



Evans told the sergeant that he would need to shoot the lion in the heart to make sure he was dead



The sergeant then shot the lion in the heart



Evans went into the enclosure and confirmed that the lion was dead



EMS went into the enclosure and confirmed that 22-year-old Alexandra Black had died from her injuries

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements were finalized for Black. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, Greenfield, Indiana. Funeral will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Wolf Park in Battle Ground, Indiana, where a redesigned wolf enclosure will be dedicated in her honor.