ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --A Chicago man is now accused of killing his own sister outside an Elgin bar.
Police said Shannon Smith, 23, got into an argument with his 25-year-old sister, Shaprie, and that led to the shooting early Sunday morning at D Hangout Bar at 550 S. McLean Blvd.
Three other people were also hurt before Smith drove off. Police found his car in Chicago, but he's still on the run.
RELATED: 3 shot, 1 killed in Elgin parking lot
Smith is wanted on first-degree murder charges.
Anyone with information on Smith is asked to call Elgin police at 847-289-2700.