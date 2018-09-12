Police search for Chicago man accused of killing sister outside Elgin bar

A Chicago man is now accused of killing his own sister outside an Elgin bar.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Police said Shannon Smith, 23, got into an argument with his 25-year-old sister, Shaprie, and that led to the shooting early Sunday morning at D Hangout Bar at 550 S. McLean Blvd.

Three other people were also hurt before Smith drove off. Police found his car in Chicago, but he's still on the run.

Smith is wanted on first-degree murder charges.

Anyone with information on Smith is asked to call Elgin police at 847-289-2700.
