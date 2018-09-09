3 shot, 1 killed in Elgin parking lot

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Three people were shot and one woman was killed early Sunday at a bar in Elgin.

According to Elgin police, officers were called to a business in the 500 block of South McClean Boulevard near Route 20 at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found three women and one man with gunshot wounds.

The women were taken to area hospitals and the man was well enough to go to the hospital on his own, police reported.

At approximately 5 a.m., Elgin police reported that one of the women had died and another of the victims was still hospitalized. The other two victims had been released from the hospital, police said.

An investigation is underway. It is unclear what lead to the shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinghomicideElgin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged in connection with West Town sex assault
Man, 26, dies after being swept into Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach
Steve Dolinsky's top 3 suburban pizza spots
3-legged dog stolen by 2 boys from outside Target in South Loop, police say
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
Florence Weather Update: 3 governors declare states of emergency
Boy, 3, falls from window on South Side
Group gathers in Rogers Park after Northwestern student fatally shot
Show More
Naomi Osaka wins US Open title after Serena Williams penalized
Woman charged in fatal Gary stabbing
Steve Dolinsky names his top 3 Chicago pizza joints
Obama urges 'sanity in our politics' during campaign swing in California
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with rain mainly south, dangerous conditions on the lake
More News