Police warn of armed carjackings in Portage Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for four male suspects after a pair of armed carjackings in the Portage Park neighborhood Monday night.

In both incidents, police said the suspects approached the female victims while they were inside their cars and demanded the cars at gunpoint. Police said two suspects would then get in the victim's car and the other two would flee in a getaway car described as a dark, possibly green, Honda CRV.

The carjackings occurred in the 3900-block of North Major Avenue at 9:22 p.m. and 9:27 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (312) 744-8263.
