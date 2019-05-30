Ald. Ed Burke, aide named as defendants in federal bribery case

I-TEAM: Real estate developer charged as result of Ald. Ed Burke investigation
Prosecutors say Cui used Burke's law firm for property tax appeal work as he tried to secure a sign permit for a Northwest Side redevelopment.
In January, Burke was charged with one count of attempted extortion for allegedly trying to force a fast food restaurant to use his law firm in exchange for a building permit.. The alderman has maintained his innocence.
Despite the charge, Burke was re-elected as alderman of the 14th Ward last February, although he has stepped down from his position as chairman of the City Council's Finance Committee.