Ald. Ed Burke, aide named as defendants in federal bribery case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Alderman Ed. Burke and his top political aide have been named as defendants in a federal bribery case against Lake Forest developer Charles Cui.Prosecutors say Cui used Burke's law firm for property tax appeal work as he tried to secure a sign permit for a Northwest Side redevelopment.In January, Burke was charged with one count of attempted extortion for allegedly trying to force a fast food restaurant to use his law firm in exchange for a building permit.. The alderman has maintained his innocence.Despite the charge, Burke was re-elected as alderman of the 14th Ward last February, although he has stepped down from his position as chairman of the City Council's Finance Committee.