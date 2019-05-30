Politics

Ald. Ed Burke, aide named as defendants in federal bribery case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Alderman Ed. Burke and his top political aide have been named as defendants in a federal bribery case against Lake Forest developer Charles Cui.

Prosecutors say Cui used Burke's law firm for property tax appeal work as he tried to secure a sign permit for a Northwest Side redevelopment.

In January, Burke was charged with one count of attempted extortion for allegedly trying to force a fast food restaurant to use his law firm in exchange for a building permit.. The alderman has maintained his innocence.

Despite the charge, Burke was re-elected as alderman of the 14th Ward last February, although he has stepped down from his position as chairman of the City Council's Finance Committee.
Real estate developer charged as result of Ald. Ed Burke investigation
New court documents 'suggest there's more out there' in Burke probe
Solis secretly recorded Burke after federal investigation into misuse of campaign funds, source says
Feds request more time to indict Ald. Ed Burke
