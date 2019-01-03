CHICAGO (WLS) --Longtime Chicago Alderman Ed Burke was charged Thursday with attempted extortion.
A 37-page criminal complaint unsealed Thursday morning alleges Burke used his powerful position as chairman of Chicago City Council's Finance Committee to solicit business for his private law firm, Klafter & Burke.
The complaint alleges Burke tried to extort a company that owns a chain of fast-food restaurants, soliciting the business in exchange for his help for permits and remodeling.
When the company refused to listen to Burke, he then allegedly tried to play hardball, trying to push the company into using Klafter & Burke, which specializes in property-tax appeals, for tax business.
When the company again refused, he allegedly ordered the remodeling of the restaurants to stop.
The alderman arrived at Dirksen Federal Building around 2:15 p.m. Thursday for a court appearance. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Klafter & Burke represented the high-rise tower that bears President Donald Trump's name in downtown Chicago. There's no indication the case is at all tied to his firm's work for Trump.
The Chicago-Sun Times reported in 2016 that the law firm saved building enterprise $14 million by appealing property tax bills over seven years. U.S. Rep.-elect Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and other Burke critics in Chicago's Hispanic community have drawn attention to that tax work in a bid to hurt Burke politically.
The allegations against Burke have been rumored for years. He has also gone through several federal investigations.
The charge comes five weeks after the FBI conducted two raids on his aldermanic offices.
Federal agents executed two search warrants on Nov. 29, papering over the doors and windows of Burke's City Hall office and taking computers and files from his ward office on the Southwest Side. The FBI returned to his City Hall office on Dec. 13 for further investigation.
The FBI did not comment on the raids. Neither did the alderman.
"I don't have any reaction," Burke said. "You know about as much as I do."
Burke said he would not change his schedule or his campaign.
"I've done nothing wrong and I've always cooperated with investigations in the past and I'll continue to do so," he said.
The alderman predicted after the first raid that the feds would find, in his words, "Nothing amiss."
Burke, 75, is one of the last of the old Chicago machine politicians. He's been on City Council for 50 years and has chaired its finance committee for the last three decades.
Burke's wife, Anne Burke, is an Illinois Supreme Court justice. Ed Burke's father was also influential in Democratic circles in Chicago until his death in the 1960s. His brother, State Rep. Dan Burke, decided to resign on Dec. 30, a week before the end of his term. He served in Springfield for 28 years.
The alderman joins a long list of Chicago lawmakers charged criminally, including ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who is serving a 14-year prison term for corruption.
Since the 1970s, nearly three dozen aldermen have been convicted. A common joke in Chicago is that so many aldermen had gone to prison that when they saw each other behind bars they'd holler, "Quorum call!"
Burke is associated by Chicagoan with insider benefits long accorded alderman. A city inspectors report in 2016 found snow removal crews plowed the street where he lived far more often than other streets after a 2015 snow storm. They worked his street 46 times in five days, the report said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.