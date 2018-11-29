JUST IN: A peek inside the offices of alderman Ed Burke- a man in a suit sits behind a desk. Brown bagging has the rest of the office covered. ⁦@ABC7Chicago⁩ pic.twitter.com/3krMtxTKbv — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) November 29, 2018

SOURCE: Building engineers working inside the office of Alderman Ed Burke were kicked out this morning by people who identified themselves as FBI @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/nVFy0eJDZa — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) November 29, 2018

Feds have also raided Alderman Ed Burke’s 14th Ward offices. Sign says the office is closed. Brown paper sheeting covers the inside doors. ⁦@ABC7Chicago⁩ pic.twitter.com/wr0KpQxiFm — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) November 29, 2018

A pair of raids Thursday targeted powerful Chicago Alderman Ed Burke's offices at City Hall and on the Southwest Side.The 14th Ward alderman is laying low, as speculation swirls about what investigators may be after.It is a big mystery right now, but one thing is clear: the feds have put Burke squarely in their sights. Now many people are wondering if it's related to an investigation launched back in 2012.It all started early Thursday morning, when building engineers were told to leave Burke's City Hall office shortly after 8 a.m. by people identifying themselves as FBI agents. The office doors and windows were papered over. Through a crack in the brown paper, a man in a suit could be seen sitting at a desk in the front part of the office.A second raid was conducted at Burke's 14th Ward office. At about 1:15 p.m., agents were seen leaving the ward office, wrapping up their work there earlier than at the City Hall office.Burke has been in office for nearly 50 years and is the powerful chairman of the Finance Committee, which oversees the administration of the $100 million Workers Compensation Fund for city workers injured on the job.In 2012, the City Inspector General sought to review the records, but was rebuffed by Burke. The Legislative Inspector General, which oversees the City Council, then tried to intervene.But before that office could take any action, the feds swept in with grand jury subpoenas for the Finance Committee, which oversees the Workers Compensation Fund.The fact that Burke's Finance Committee office and his aldermanic office were both raided suggests the federal investigation is related to the finance committee's work.The statute of limitations for any corruption charges that could stem from that investigation is five years. But a source familiar with these kinds of cases said if the feds can show in an investigation that there are continuing crimes, the statute runs from the last crime.Agents leaving the aldermanic office had no comment. When asked about the raids on Burke's offices Thursday, the FBI told the I-Team, "Our agents are executing search warrants at multiple locations today. We have no further comment."Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Fitzpatrick of the Northern District of Illinois also told the I-Team "agents from the FBI are executing search warrants at multiple locations today."Alderman Howard Brookins, whose office is right next door to Burke's third-floor office, said he had no idea what was going on, but was surprised by the timing of the raid - this close to the Feb. 26 election."I listen to the news and read the papers and I thought that they didn't do anything that close to an election. So it was shocking to me, just how or why something like this would happen some 90 days before an election," Brookins said.The 14th Ward, which was once largely white, is now predominantly Hispanic. He is facing four opponents in the February election.Burke has served on the City Council since 1969. He is married to a member of the Illinois Supreme Court, Anne Burke.