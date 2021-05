Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson pleads not guilty to charges involving failed bank

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson appeared in federal court Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to charges involving the failed Bridgeport Bank.Thompson represents the city's 11th Ward, which was home to his uncle, Mayor Richard M. Daley and his grandfather, Mayor Richard J. Daley.The grand jury indictment alleges that 51-year-old Thompson filed false U.S. tax returns and that he lied to officials with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation about nearly $200,000 in loans and payments from a Chicago bank.The insolvent Washington Federal Bank for Savings was shut down in 2017 with $66 million in nonperforming loans.Thompson issued a statement after the indictment saying