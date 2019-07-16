Austrian official OKs Chicago extradition for Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Austria's justice minister on Tuesday gave his final approval for the extradition of industrialist Dmitry Firtash to Chicago in a controversial bribery racketeering case.The decision, while slightly later than even Firtash's attorneys expected, would seem to clear the way for him to be moved to Chicago after more than five years under house arrest. Justice minister Clemens Jabloner provided his decision to the ABC7 I-Team in a statement early Tuesday morning.Firtash is a Ukrainian oligarch, a gas industry magnate and considered one of the wealthiest men in Kiev. He has close ties to the Kremlin and his case has been a flashpoint during the ongoing investigation of Russian influence in the U.S. Federal prosecutors in Chicago have charged Firtash in an alleged scheme to bribe officials in India with more than $18 million for a titanium mining permit. As the I-Team has reported, the deal was to end titanium sold to Chicago-based Boeing. The aerospace giant has not been charged and Firtash strongly denies wrongdoing. However, the timing of the actual extradition is not certain.The Kiev Post is reporting that "the oligarch isn't going to the U.S. yet. His lawyers have filed a motion for retrial. The court will rule on the motion by July 22. If the motion is denied, the lawyers may file an appeal, according to the Austrian media."