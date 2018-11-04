EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4619839" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Bruce Rauner and other Illinois GOP candidates campaigned in Orland Park on Sunday, just two days ahead of the midterm elections.

Former President Barack Obama campaigned in Chicago and northwest Indiana on Sunday, just days ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.Obama spoke Sunday afternoon at a get-out-the-vote rally in Gary, Indiana, supporting Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly. The rally ended at about 3 p.m. and then spoke a rally at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago. He was be joined by gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker and several other Democrats on the ballot, as well as Chicago musician Common who performed.Exactly ten years ago, Obama was elected the 44th President of the United States, the first African American to hold the nation's highest office.Meanwhile, Governor Bruce Rauner is making stops throughout the state in the hopes of securing a second term, making stops at cafes from Decatur to St. Charles and was holding an evening rally in Orland Park.Obama urged the crowd to support a Democratic ticket that includes attorney general candidate and state Sen. Kwame Raoul and congressional candidates Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten.Raoul faces Republican Erika Harold. Casten is challenging GOP Rep. Peter Roskam while Underwood is up against Rep. Randy Hultgren. Their races are among four Illinois congressional seats Democrats are targeting as the party tries to win control of the House.President Donald Trump is also expected to return to the Midwest on Monday to help boost Republican votes. He will be in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for a campaign rally.