ELECTION 2018

Former President Barack Obama campaigns in Chicago, Gary; Rauner and GOP rally voters in suburbs

EMBED </>More Videos

Former President Barack Obama spoke at a campaign event at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago, stumping for Illinois Democrats.

By and John Garcia
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former President Barack Obama campaigned in Chicago and northwest Indiana on Sunday, just days ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.

Obama spoke Sunday afternoon at a get-out-the-vote rally in Gary, Indiana, supporting Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly. The rally ended at about 3 p.m. and then spoke a rally at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago. He was be joined by gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker and several other Democrats on the ballot, as well as Chicago musician Common who performed.

Exactly ten years ago, Obama was elected the 44th President of the United States, the first African American to hold the nation's highest office.

RELATED: Meet the Candidates

Meanwhile, Governor Bruce Rauner is making stops throughout the state in the hopes of securing a second term, making stops at cafes from Decatur to St. Charles and was holding an evening rally in Orland Park.

EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Bruce Rauner and other Illinois GOP candidates campaigned in Orland Park on Sunday, just two days ahead of the midterm elections.



Obama urged the crowd to support a Democratic ticket that includes attorney general candidate and state Sen. Kwame Raoul and congressional candidates Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten.

Raoul faces Republican Erika Harold. Casten is challenging GOP Rep. Peter Roskam while Underwood is up against Rep. Randy Hultgren. Their races are among four Illinois congressional seats Democrats are targeting as the party tries to win control of the House.

RELATED: Election information for voting in Illinois

President Donald Trump is also expected to return to the Midwest on Monday to help boost Republican votes. He will be in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for a campaign rally.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspresident barack obamaPresident Donald Trumpbarack obamavote 2018votingdemocratsrepublicansrallyelection 2018Bruce Raunerjb pritzkerUniversity VillageSt. CharlesGaryChicagoOrland Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ELECTION 2018
Why we have midterm elections between presidential elections
Election 2018: Midterm election races to keep an eye on
Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan's emotional plea to vote
Newsviews: The final days of the campaign
More election 2018
POLITICS
Why we have midterm elections between presidential elections
Election 2018: Midterm election races to keep an eye on
Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan's emotional plea to vote
Newsviews: The final days of the campaign
More Politics
Top Stories
1 dead, Elgin woman missing after swimming in Lake Michigan in Highland Park
1 hurt, 2 missing after car crashes into Calumet River on Far South Side
Phillip Jackson, founder of the Black Star Project and community activist, dies
Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan's emotional plea to vote
Quick Tip: Dealing with a business that has filed for bankruptcy
Naperville man asked young girls to hug him, said he was 'spying on' them
Masked intruders rob, set fire to house in Back of the Yards
4 killed when truck hits Girl Scout troop picking up trash in Wisconsin
Show More
Metra worker killed, another injured in explosion along Milwaukee District North line
12 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
Woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in
Early voting surpasses past years; candidates woo voters days ahead of midterms
More News