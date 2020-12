Year in Review: BGA looks back at state politics, investigations in 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan does not appear to have the votes to retain his role, the Better Government Association says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Government Associaton recently published a reflection and looking forward piece on projects and stories they tackled during an unprecedented year.They also shared their hopes for better government in 2021.David Greising shared some of the BGA's 2020 highlights.In November, BGA wrote about Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan as he continued to lose support during the federal ComEd corruption investigation.In 2020, the BGA also highlighted the implications of the census on state politics.The BGA hastheir hopes for change in Illinois government in 2021.Read the full BGA story online at bettergov.org