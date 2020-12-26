better government association

Year in Review: BGA looks back at state politics, investigations in 2020

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Government Associaton recently published a reflection and looking forward piece on projects and stories they tackled during an unprecedented year.

They also shared their hopes for better government in 2021.

David Greising shared some of the BGA's 2020 highlights.

In November, BGA wrote about Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan as he continued to lose support during the federal ComEd corruption investigation.

RELATED: Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan does not appear to have votes to retain role, BGA says

EMBED More News Videos

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan does not appear to have the votes to retain his role, the Better Government Association says.



In 2020, the BGA also highlighted the implications of the census on state politics.

RELATED: 2020 census ending triggers IL redistricting; BGA says independent panel would create fair maps

EMBED More News Videos

Now that the census has ended, the Better Government Association says an independent panel could create fair Congressional districts.



The BGA has invited the public to share their hopes for change in Illinois government in 2021.

Read the full BGA story online at bettergov.org.
