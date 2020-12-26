Year in Review: BGA looks back at state politics, investigations in 2020

They also shared their hopes for better government in 2021.
David Greising shared some of the BGA's 2020 highlights.
In November, BGA wrote about Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan as he continued to lose support during the federal ComEd corruption investigation.
In 2020, the BGA also highlighted the implications of the census on state politics.
The BGA has invited the public to share their hopes for change in Illinois government in 2021.
