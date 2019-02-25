CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION

Chicago mayoral election 2019: Last day for early voting

EMBED </>More Videos

It's the last day for early voting before Tuesday's mayoral election in Chicago.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's the last day for early voting before Tuesday's mayoral election in Chicago.

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Get to know the candidates running in Chicago's mayoral election

As of Monday morning, around 100,000 people have already cast their ballot. That's ahead of the 2015 and 2011 totals with the rest of the day still remaining.

The number of people running to replace Rahm Emanuel is unprecedented: 14 candidates are on the ballot.

The lines were fast moving so far and it doesn't take long to vote. Many early voters said that the race for mayor drove them to the polls. Voters will also decide contests for City Clerk, City Treasurer and the Alderman in each of the city's 50 Wards.

A winner will be declared if a candidate gets more than 50 percent of the votes. But if that does not happen in the crowded race for mayor, there will be a run-off election on April 2 between the first and second place finishers.

Meanwhile, Chicago Elections officials are addressing a big concern. Around 63,000 people applied to vote by mail and only 25,000 ballots have been returned with time running out.

Chicago elections officials think some voters may be undecided for mayor and might be waiting until a possible runoff to cast a ballot. They are urging people not to sit this out.

"People cannot wait until the runoff on April 2nd. You have to make your voices heard and express who will be the top two candidates in any one of these elections. It's just as important as the April 2nd runoff. You don't want to be one of the people who wakes up on Wednesday morning and says, 'I cannot believe candidate X is the first or second one on the ballot,'" said Chicago Board of Elections Commissioner Chair Marisel Hernandez.

So if you are one of those voters who has a vote by mail ballot, you are being urged to vote in person Monday or on Election Day to be sure that your vote counts.

You can count on Eyewitness News for live on-air updates throughout the night, as well as online and on our news app. We'll have comprehensive Election Night coverage on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticselection dayelectionvotingchicago mayor electionChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION
Chicago's mayoral candidates court voters on final Sunday before elections
Newsviews: The challenge facing Chicago's next mayor
Preckwinkle fires campaign manager over controversial Facebook post
Voter shaming: Mailer sent to Chicago voters claims to tell which neighbors have voted in recent elections
More chicago mayor election
POLITICS
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
Chicago's mayoral candidates court voters on final Sunday before elections
Newsviews: The challenge facing Chicago's next mayor
Weekend Watch: A close look at the candidates for Chicago Mayor
More Politics
Top Stories
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Aurora shooting 911 calls released: 'Do not give him a target. Nobody moves'
Andersonville man fought rideshare 'vomit scam'
Thousands ask Walmart to keep greeter with cerebral palsy
Twin toddlers found unresponsive in backyard pool
VIDEO: Guard punches shoplifting suspect at 99 Cents Only Store
Hazmat situation at Dirksen Federal Building secured
Show More
Oscars 2019 full coverage: Winners, red carpet looks and more
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested
2 hurt in Jackson Park crash after Near North Side carjacking
More News