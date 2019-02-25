Chicago mayoral election 2019: Last day for early voting

It's the last day for early voting before Tuesday's mayoral election in Chicago.As of Monday morning, around 100,000 people have already cast their ballot. That's ahead of the 2015 and 2011 totals with the rest of the day still remaining.The number of people running to replace Rahm Emanuel is unprecedented: 14 candidates are on the ballot.The lines were fast moving so far and it doesn't take long to vote. Many early voters said that the race for mayor drove them to the polls. Voters will also decide contests for City Clerk, City Treasurer and the Alderman in each of the city's 50 Wards.A winner will be declared if a candidate gets more than 50 percent of the votes. But if that does not happen in the crowded race for mayor, there will be a run-off election on April 2 between the first and second place finishers.Meanwhile, Chicago Elections officials are addressing a big concern. Around 63,000 people applied to vote by mail and only 25,000 ballots have been returned with time running out.Chicago elections officials think some voters may be undecided for mayor and might be waiting until a possible runoff to cast a ballot. They are urging people not to sit this out."People cannot wait until the runoff on April 2nd. You have to make your voices heard and express who will be the top two candidates in any one of these elections. It's just as important as the April 2nd runoff. You don't want to be one of the people who wakes up on Wednesday morning and says, 'I cannot believe candidate X is the first or second one on the ballot,'" said Chicago Board of Elections Commissioner Chair Marisel Hernandez.So if you are one of those voters who has a vote by mail ballot, you are being urged to vote in person Monday or on Election Day to be sure that your vote counts.