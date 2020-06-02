Chicago protests: Governor JB Pritzker, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle, Cardinal Blase Cupich address unrest across area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle and Cardinal Blase Cupich discussed the response to the unrest in the Chicago area in wake of the death of George Floyd.Jahmal Cole of My Block, My Hood, My City, North Lawndale community activist Princess Shaw as well as other faith-based community leaders were at the press conference.Preckwinkle said George Floyd's death "caused an uproar because it was routine.""We've seen this before too many times," Preckwinkle said. "Black and Latinx and indigenous people across the country have been murdered at the hands of the police."Pritzker said people are overwhelmed with rage and passion and need to given room to grieve and heal."Real change, structural change, comes from protest paired with policy. That means police reform. With genuine investigations, transparency and accountability, That means taking the justice to in criminal justice and making it mean something. That means sustained economic investment in black and brown communities across our state."Cardinal Cupich also called for "passing legislation that guarantees equal opportunity for employment and healthcare," but said policies are not enough."We must resolve to break this heartbreak, to turn this heartbreak into action and people of faith need to take the lead for we know that even the darkest deeds can be redeemed by love and love is what is called for now."