Chicago Board of Elections surpasses 500K Vote by Mail ballot applications, quadrupling the city's all-time record

Cook County Jail detainees begin early voting; Sheriff Tom Dart calls effort 'significant' during 2020 election
By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Vote by Mail applications for the 2020 election have quadrupled the all-time record, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

The Board tweeted Saturday that they have surpassed 500,000 Vote by Mail applications, marking what is typically half of the voter turnout in Chicago for a Presidential Election.



Polling locations at the Cook County Jail also officially opened Saturday for detainees to vote early.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart held a press conference Saturday morning to discuss the new voting opportunity ahead of the November election.

"This isn't just some type of minor effort, no. This is our second time doing this, and in a time once again, where there's hurdles everywhere being put up to voting," Dart said. "We are going to have over 2,000 detainees vote in this upcoming election. Think about that. We are gonna have 50% turnout."

Dart called the effort significant.

In Chicago alone, 17,927 people have already voted early.

Those numbers will soon go up as detainees cast their ballots in the General Election that is just a few weeks away.
