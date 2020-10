Early voting sites open in all 50 wards across Chicago

EMBED >More News Videos Hundreds lined up to cast their ballot in the 2020 presidential election as early voting began in Chicago Thursday morning.

Locations & Hours for Early Voting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting sites expanded Wednesday to all 50 wards in Chicago.Two weeks ago, the city's first early voting Super Site opened in the Loop , where hundreds lined the street to cast their ballots.Another voting location open the following week at the Cook County Administration Building located at 69 W. Washington Street.These early voting sites will also have secured drop boxes, where voters can return their completed ballots in their signed and sealed envelopes.Election officials have been pushing mail-in ballots as a secure way to vote during the pandemic. However, officials said they have already seen a large increase in early voting in-person.Many early voting locations have seen long lines, it's advised to plan ahead.It is a very long ballot this year. So election officials are asking voters to plan your vote, and look at a sample ballot online ahead of time.All suburban cook county courthouses have also opened for early voting."Additionally, we're getting ready to roll out Union Station. We're really excited about this because a lot of our voters in suburban Cook County come through Union Station," Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said.Early voting will expand to 53 suburban locations and a site at Union Station on October 19th.Loop Super Site at Clark & Lake - 191 N. Clark St.Monday-Friday - 8:30 am-7 pmSaturday-Sunday - 9 am-5 pmElection Day, Nov. 3 - 6 am-7 pmEarly Voting sites in all 50 Wards - plus the Loop Super SiteMonday-Friday - 8:30 am-7 pmSaturday-Sunday - 9 am-5 pmElection Day, Nov. 3 - 6 am-7 pmLoop Super Site at Clark & Lake - 191 N. Clark St.Ward 1 - Goldblatts Building, 1615 W Chicago Ave.Ward 2 - Ogden Elementary School, 24 W Walton St.Ward 3 - Beethoven Elementary School, 25 W 47th St.Ward 4 - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, 4314 S Cottage GroveWard 5 - Ray Elementary School, 5631 S Kimbark Ave.Ward 6 - Deneen Elementary School, 7257 S State St. (changed 9/29)Ward 7 - Burnham Elementary School, 9928 S Crandon Ave.Ward 8 - Olive Harvey College, 10001 S Woodlawn Ave.Ward 9 - Curtis Elementary School, 32 E 115th St.Ward 10 - Sadlowski Elementary School, 3930 E 105th St.Ward 11 - Sheridan Elementary School, 533 W 27th St.Ward 12 - Kelly High School, 4136 S California Ave.Ward 13 - West Lawn Park, 4233 W 65th St.Ward 14 - Edwards Elementary School, 4815 S Karlov Ave.Ward 15 - Carson Elementary School, 5516 S Maplewood Ave.Ward 16 - Lindblom Park, 6054 S Damen Ave.Ward 17 - Southside High School, 7342 S Hoyne Ave.Ward 18 - Carroll Elementary School, 2929 W 83rd St.Ward 19 - Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W 111th St. (changed 9/25)Ward 20 - Fiske Elementary School, 6020 S. Langley Ave. (changed 9/30)Ward 21 - Turner - Drew Language Acad., 9300 S Princeton Ave.Ward 22 - Ortiz De Dominguez Elementary School, 3000 S Lawndale Ave.Ward 23 - Dore Elementary School, 7134 W 65th St. (changed 9/29)Ward 24 - Herzl Elementary School, 3711 W Douglas Blvd.Ward 25 - Jungman Elementary School, 1746 S Miller St.Ward 26 - Casals Elementary School 3501, W Potomac Ave.Ward 27 - Suder Elementary School, 2022 W Washington BlvdWard 28 - Westside Learning Center, 4624 W Madison St.Ward 29 - Burbank Elementary School, 2035 N Mobile Ave.Ward 30 - Lorca Elementary School, 3231 N Springfield Ave.Ward 31 - Falconer Elementary School, 3020 N Lamon Ave.Ward 32 - Pulaski Elementary School, 2230 W McLean Ave.Ward 33 - Bateman Elementary School, 4220 N Richmond St.Ward 34 - Dunne Elementary School, 10845 S Union Ave.Ward 35 - NEIU El Centro, 3390 N Avondale Ave.Ward 36 - Hanson Park Elementary School, 5411 W Fullerton Ave.Ward 37 - McNair Elementary School, 4820 W Walton St.Ward 38 - Hiawatha Park, 8029 W Forest Preserve Dr.Ward 39 - Sauganash Elementary School, 6040 N Kilpatrick Ave.Ward 40 - Mather High School, 5835 N Lincoln Ave.Ward 41 - Oriole Park Elementary School, 5424 N Oketo Ave.Ward 42 - Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.Ward 43 - Lincoln Park High School, 2001 N Orchard St.Ward 44 - Inter American Elementary School, 851 W Waveland Ave.Ward 45 - Hitch Elementary School, 5625 N McVicker Ave.Ward 46 - Truman College, 1145 W Wilson Ave.Ward 47 - Welles Park, 2333 W Sunnyside Ave.Ward 48 - Broadway Armory, 5917 N BroadwayWard 49 - New Field Elementary School, 1707 W Morse Ave.Ward 50 - Warren Park, 6601 N Western Ave.