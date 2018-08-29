I-TEAM

Chicago Trump adviser George Papadopoulos will admit 'inaccuracies'

George Papadopoulos

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) --
North Sider George Papadopoulos, a one-time foreign policy adviser to the Donald Trump campaign, will solicit for the mercy of a federal judge at his sentencing next week for lying to the FBI.

Papadopoulos, 31, "will take responsibility for some inaccuracies during the interview with the FBI," his wife Simona told the ABC7 I-Team on Wednesday. "I hope though that the judge will take into account the irrelevance of those 'inaccuracies'" during the September 7 sentencing, she said.

The DePaul degree-holder and Niles West High School graduate pleaded guilty nearly a year ago to making false statements to the FBI about contacts he had with Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential campaign.

RELATED: Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case

The government is asking U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss to sentence Papadopoulos to prison, up to six months, at the hearing a week from Friday in Washington, D.C.

The case was charged there by Special Counsel Robert Mueller who has been investigating allegations of Russia collusion in the 2016 American elections.

RELATED: Feds say Chicagoan George Papadopoulos wasn't fully cooperative; they want jail time

While Mr. Papadopoulos hasn't spoken publicly about his role in the campaign, the allegations or his guilty plea, his wife on Wednesday said that he had a lack of "criminal intention." Defense attorneys, including Thomas Breen of Chicago, will ask Judge Moss to forgo jail time and sentence Papadopoulos to probation, court supervision or something other than incarceration.

Simona Papadopoulos has embarked on a public relations campaign for her newlywed husband, speaking with the I-Team in June and several national news organizations as well. Her regular Twitter presence on his behalf recently suggested that he was reconsidering his plea bargain with federal prosecutors-and that she was encouraging him to scrap the deal, find a new attorney and roll the dice on a trial.

RELATED: Ex-Trump aide George Papadopoulos, wife: from "paradise to hell"

Legal experts interviewed by the I-Team stated that it wasn't that simple. They said that Papadopoulos actually had very slim odds of a plea retraction being accepted by Judge Moss.

After a meeting with his attorney last week in Chicago, Mrs. Papadopoulos told the I-Team that her husband had indeed decided to stick with the plea agreement. On Wednesday, that decision was apparently made formal with her announcement that sentencing would proceed as planned next week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsI-Teamu.s. & worldrobert muellerrussiainvestigationWashington D.C.ChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
Feds say Chicagoan George Papadopoulos wasn't fully cooperative; they want jail time
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Ex-Trump aide George Papadopoulos, wife: from "paradise to hell"
I-TEAM
U.S. says terrorist bomb wizard who targeted Chicago is now dead
Cardinal Cupich one-on-one with ABC7 I-Team as church faces new clergy abuse crisis
Former West Loop tanning salon owner encouraged by judge to consider plea deal
Chicago Archdiocese denies existence of "secret files"
More I-Team
POLITICS
McCain funeral: Senator to lie in state Wednesday
Speaker Paul Ryan campaigns for Democrat-targeted congressman
1968 Democratic National Convention 50 Years Later
Former Newsweek reporter recalls 1968 Democratic Convention riots
More Politics
Top Stories
2 armed robbery suspects in custody after chase on I-290, CTA tracks
All Carson Pirie Scott stores closing Wednesday
Club bouncer critically wounded in NW Side shooting
Police: 2 sought in North Side carjackings, armed robbery
FBI: Waukegan bank robber also suspected in Zion attempt
Good Samaritans recognized for rescue of Libertyville woman after crash
Woman fatally shot in head in South Shore identified
Teen found alive in basement 1 year after seeing his dad killed
Show More
Homeless man suing couple over $400K GoFundMe campaign
Hundreds of decomposing sea turtles were found off the Mexican coast
Mom, daycare disagree over source of toddler's bite marks
Mark Hamill responds to bullied boy who said fighting isn't 'the Jedi way'
More News