Community groups, police union, others give Lightfoot low marks after 2 years; protest planned

Mayor Lightfoot says Chicago FOP vote of no confidence is 'badge of honor'
Community groups react to Lightfoot's first two years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Over the past year Mayor Lightfoot has had to contend with the pandemic, civil unrest and rising crime. Halfway through her term, she's getting mixed reviews.

"She is doing her best under extraordinary challenging times and difficult circumstances," said Sylvia Puente, the president and CEO of the Latino Policy Forum.

Puente hopes Lightfoot does more to help neighborhoods struggling to recover from the economic toll of the pandemic.

"Midway through her tenure there's still a lot to do and there's a lot to do, to really rebuild and invest equitably in our communities." she said.

But others are not so charitable.

The Chicago Teachers Union and other groups planned a protest against the mayor in Logan Square, her neighborhood, Thursday evening. In a statement, the union said it will demand that she "fulfill her broken promises."

Over 40 community groups, including the Chicago Teachers Union, gave the mayor a failing grade.

They said she hasn't produced meaningful policies addressing housing, mental health, policing, education or pandemic recovery.

"Coalitions are doing the community work, getting the input, doing the research, presenting it, and then the mayor instead of trying to take that and work with people, to have progress, she's actively stopping it and blocking it," said Dixon Romeo, with United Working Families.

Rod Wilson is the executive director of the Lugenia Burns Hope Center, an organization aimed at increasing civic engagement in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

"She ran off saying she wanted to do somethings and she hasn't gotten them done," he said.

Wilson cited Lightfoot's handling of police reform, specifically the city not meeting the deadlines of the consent decree and her stance on community oversight of the police.

"We thought we were going to get something different, but instead we are getting more of the same," he said.

Asiaha Butler, the executive director of the Resident Association of Greater Englewood, was a member of Lightfoot's transition team's good governance committee. Butler said she and others on the committee have been disappointed by the mayor.

"It has been the gamut around COVID. It was around civil unrest. It's been around the roll out of INVEST South/West," said Butler, referencing the mayor's program bringing resources to 10 neighborhoods on the South and West Sides.

The Fraternal Order of Police, which represents rank and file Chicago police officers, issued a vote of no confidence for both the mayor and the Superintendent David Brown. The FOP is frustrated by many things, including 12 hour shifts and having days off cancelled, and the St. Jude's parade being cancelled for the second year in a row.

"We are speaking on behalf of our membership, who are fed up with being treated like rented mules, and just the ability to have a social life, the ability to be fathers and mothers and spouses, friends, family members to others," said John Catanzara, FOP President.

"We're not going to be distracted on protecting the people of Chicago, reforming this department, and ensuring that we're using all of our energy towards reducing violence," said Brown.

The mayor was even more dismissive.

"Frankly, getting a vote of no confidence from that guy is a, is a badge of honor," Lightfoot said.

The FOP had previously given votes of no confidence to superintendents Eddie Johnson and Jody Weis.

The mayor saying today that criticism comes with the territory, she also admitted her first two years were much more difficult than she expected.
