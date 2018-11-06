The race for governor of Wisconsin between Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democrat Tony Evers remained close Tuesday evening.With 73 percent of precincts reporting, the two were nearly tied. Evers had 934,397 votes and Walker had 920,288 votes.The AP reports that Evers led Walker among voters under 45 in the race for governor. Voters ages 45 and older were split.According to the AP, voters without a college degree were divided over Evers and Walker. By comparison, college graduates were more likely to support Evers.