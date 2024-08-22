"I want to hear the vision that she has for the future for all Americans."

DNC attendees tell ABC News what they hope to hear from Kamala Harris' speech

CHICAGO -- As the nation anticipates Vice President Kamala Harris' address at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, attendees told ABC News what they hope to hear from the presidential hopeful.

"The more I hear about her, the more I want to go knock on doors, make phone calls and talk to anyone I can about getting her elected," a delegate from Colorado said of Harris.

A transgender delegate from Nebraska told ABC News that Harris accepting the Democratic nomination comes with the responsibility to lead for all Americans.

"I want to hear the vision that she has for the future for all Americans," they said, referencing the LGBTQ+, Hispanic and Asian Pacific communities.

"We need somebody who is going to look out for all of us because we are a collective society," they added. "We are a country of everyone, and we need to have somebody who's going to come out and express that."

Another DNC attendee told ABC News a Harris presidency will usher in a "new generation" of politics into America.

"New faces, new people, women, transgender, gay and lesbian people. People of color. It's time," they said.

A member of the Potawatomi Nation Tribal Council told ABC News he hopes Harris will let her voters and supporters know she's thankful for the hard work being done in support of her candidacy.

"What I'd like to hear from her is, letting all the voters and supporters know that she's thankful for them and that she knows that everybody's working hard and she accepts everybody from all races and all working environments and establishments," he said.

The theme of "freedom" has been constant throughout the DNC in Chicago this week and a member of the LGBTQ+ caucus told ABC they hope that's felt in Harris' remarks Thursday.

"It's not just about freedom in the Democratic ideal, it's about freedom that we all are able to be [ our ] true, authentic self and represent [ ourselves ] to America," they said.