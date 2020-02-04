Politics

Former state Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads not guilty to federal bribery charge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois state Rep. Luis Arroyo pleaded not guilty to a federal bribery charge Tuesday.

Prosecutors have said the Democratic lawmaker paid a bribe to a state senator in exchange for support of a gambling bill that would have benefited one of Arroyo's clients.

The former state representative was in court for an arraignment hearing Tuesday.

He resigned from his legislative role Nov. 1, and the Cook County Democratic Party chose Eva-Dina Delgado as his replacement.

Arroyo is from Chicago's West Side and had served in the Legislature since 2006 prior to his resignation, representing the 3rd District. He was chairman of a House appropriations committee and was on the public utilities committee and transportation committee.

Arroyo was reelected to four terms as an Illinois state representative and was elected the General Assembly's assistant majority leader in 2017.

His plea comes a week after former state Sen. Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty to bribery and tax fraud charges.

Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges Tuesday.



