Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval pleads guilty to tax fraud, bribery charges

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former state senator pleaded guilty to bribery and tax fraud charges Tuesday in federal court.Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, 56, had an 11 a.m. arraignment in the Dirksen Federal Building. In addition to a bribery charge, he also faces a charge for filing a false tax return. The bribery charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and the tax fraud is punishable by up to three years, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.The longtime Chicago Democrat was charged Monday in a two-page document called an information. While that shows very few details about the case, a document of that type indicated Sandoval would plead guilty and cooperate on other political corruption cases.As part of a plea agreement, Sandoval has agreed to fully and truthfully cooperate in any matter in which he is called upon by the U.S. Attorney's Office. The government requested that Sandoval's sentencing be delayed until his cooperation is complete. U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood did not immediately set a sentencing date.Sandoval admitted in the plea agreement that he solicited and accepted financial and other benefits from an individual affiliated with a Chicago-area red-light camera company, in return for Sandoval using his official position as a state senator to block legislation harmful to the red-light-camera industry, the release said. Sandoval also admitted he engaged in corrupt activities with other public officials and accepted money from other individuals in return for using his official position to attempt to benefit those individuals and their business interests. Sandoval admitted accepting more than $250,000 in bribes as part of criminal activity that involved more than five participants, officials said.In addition to the bribery, Sandoval admitted he willfully caused his accountant to file income tax returns that Sandoval knew underreported his income from 2012 to 2017. Sandoval admitted in the plea agreement that his tax offenses caused a total loss to the IRS of at least $72,441, and a loss to the Illinois Department of Revenue of at least $13,384.38, which he has agreed to pay.The two charges come a few months after federal officials raided Sandoval's Chicago home and offices.The bribery charge involves the controversial red-light-camera industry. Before his office was raided last September, Sandoval was served as the state senate transportation committee chairman.The former state senator is connected to other ongoing corruption cases as well. His cooperation will likely make others in Springfield nervous.Gov. JB Pritzker called Sandoval's alleged behavior "utterly repellent" on Monday. The governor also called for ethics reform."It's not only a job for the federal government, it's a job for the government of the state of Illinois. We need to pass new ethics legislation, we need to go after these people, we need to scare off the people who think that they should hold public office to make a buck for themselves," Pritzker said.Other Democrats, including Senate President Don Harmon, are calling for ethics reforms as lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday. In the past year, Sandoval is the fourth elected official in Illinois to face federal charges.