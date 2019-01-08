FACT CHECK: President Trump gives Oval Office speech on border wall

President Donald Trump spoke from the Oval Office Tuesday evening and is expected to draw a line in the sand on America's southern border.While he may not declare a full-blown national emergency, the president's eight minute address and the supporting evidence he will claim are going to portray a nation in crisis: overrun by dangerous border crashers who can only be stopped by the wall he has promised to voters.In his first prime time remarks from this office, President Trump is framing Tuesday night's border wall address as a moment of crisis."I may declare a national emergency, dependent on what's going to happen over the next few days," the president said.A campaign letter to his supporters Tuesday teed up the speech. The president wrote, "Drugs are poisoning our loved ones; MS-13 gang members are threatening our safety; Illegal criminals are flooding our nation."Those are frequently-cited factoids -- and often challenged as exaggerations or outright misstatements.: "Every day thousands of illegal immigrants attempt to enter the country at southern border.": In 2001 there were 1.6 million illegal crossings. Last year the number was 361,000. A huge decline.: "Our southern border is a pipeline for vast quantities of illegal drugs including meth, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. Three hundred citizens are killed by heroin alone, 90 percent of which floods across from our southern border.": The bulk of illegal drugs are coming through legal ports of entry and airports --not being transported by illegal immigrants. This is according from a 2015 report from the DEA.: "The border wall would very quickly pay for itself-through the trade deal we have with Mexico.": There is nothing in the new trade deal that puts funds for a border wall. Congress must appropriate funding.: Calls the border situation a "crisis.": No experts have identified an actual new crisis at the border. Customs and Border Protection officials report 303,916 apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border for fiscal 2017, the lowest in more than 45 years. In fiscal 2018, the number of apprehensions increased to 396,579, but that was still less than half the total of 2007.When presidents speak from the Oval Office, it is big deal. The Oval is hallowed space reserved for major announcements and momentous occasions."My fellow citizens. At this hour American and coalition forces are in the early stages of military operations to disarm Iraq..." said President George W. Bush while declaring war from the Oval Office in 2003.Presidents Clinton, Obama and many others have talked directly to the American people from the Oval office, considered the prime working space of America's chief executive.Regardless, billions in funding for the southern border wall project underlies a now weeks-long government shutdown."Well, look, the American people aren't as concerned about the political debate as they are concerned about what's really happening at the border," Vice President Mike Pence said.On Tuesday evening what the president says is happening at the border will concern and affect millions of people on both sides of the proposed wall, and what Mr. Trump cites as facts:-Whether he says terrorists are flowing freely across the border, which his own State Department has said isn't true-Whether there is a claim of soaring illegal border entry, which also isn't true. Border crashers last year were at the lowest level since 1971There will be other items put on the table by President Trump as he tries to harness public support for his border wall plan and the continuing shutdown that has resulted from the political standoff. On Eyewitness News at 10 there will be full coverage of what he says, what it means, and what the I-Team truthsquad learns about the president's remarks.