EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5042551" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> North Shore residents are banding together to support Coast Guard who are working without pay during the government shutdown, although the sailors can't accept their donations.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5042439" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Donald Trump stalked out of his negotiating meeting with congressional leaders Wednesday - "I said bye-bye," he tweeted soon after.

The ongoing government shutdown continued to grind on through its 19th day Wednesday, and first paychecks are about to be missed.Environmental Protection Agency worker Cynthia Colquitt put away hand-washed dishes Wednesday afternoon; she's avoiding using her dishwasher to save money on her water bill. She's also cutting back on some of her dog's favorite food.For the first time her 26 years as a federal employee, Colquitt will receive a partial paycheck this week and, if the government shutdown continues, no paycheck at all next week."I'm trying to take it one day at a time and figure it out," she said. "I'm trying to keep food in the house and make sure we do eat."A single mom of an 18-year-old daughter, Colquitt lives paycheck to paycheck. She's never been late on a mortgage payment, and now worries about her credit if she can't pay her bills on time.As President Donald Trump and Democrats continue to battle it out in Washington, Colquitt said the politics aren't important to her. Getting back to work, however, is."I can't understand why they are doing this and why this is still ongoing, but I know it's affecting normal people," Colquitt said.Farmers are feeling the effects of the shutdown too. Already hurting from a trade war with China, some farmers are not receiving the government support checks they were promised when tariffs caused them to lose soybean business.John Kiefner was able to get his check, but the Will County farmer said with the USDA shut down business is at a standstill."Without the USDA offices open, we are lacking information. Vital export information. We don't know if the Chinese grain buyers have come back into the market," he said.Kiefner said it's time for the government to get back to work."While they are fighting over the impasse and a border wall, it is detracting from other issues that are important to the U.S. government," said Kiefner.The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts also announced Wednesday that it will not be able to pay workers after January 18. If appropriation is not approved by Congress, or a continuing resolution is not passed, by that date the courts will be forced to operate under the Anti-Deficiency Act, in which criminal jury trials can continue but jurors will not be paid until budget appropriations are passed. Court employees will also be required to report to work but will not be paid until funding is restored."We are deeply concerned that the lack of appropriation will create delays in the Court's ability to ensure timely justice," said Chief Judge Ruben Castillo, Northern District of Illinois.In an effort to help federal workers who have been furloughed or who are working without pay, communities are reaching out. In north suburban Wilmette, the Coast Guard is on the minds of neighbors who want to help, though they can't, at least not yet."I just can't imagine the day-to-day anxiety for them," said Evanston resident Tamima Itani.The Coast Guard team that protects Lake Michigan just a few miles from Itani's home are set to miss their first paychecks on Tuesday, January 15. Through the NextDoor social media app, she organized dozens who are ready to donate gift cards and food, but regulations prevent the Coast Guard and other federal workers from accepting them."How they are going to get through their mortgage, their medical care, or their daycare, or even feed themselves? This has bothered me quite a bit," she said.The New Trier Township Food Pantry is ready to help as well, serving as a collection point fo those who want to donate in what it called an "unprecedented situation.""A ham dinner came with four sides so we would give a Coast Guard family one ham and then the four sides that go with it that came from a thing that Jewel does for us Christmas and Thanksgiving," said Brian Leverenz, community services administrator.The pantry is stocked for whenever those who are in need are allowed to avail themselves."Clients they can fill up two bags and they can come once every two weeks," he said.The Master Chief for the Coast Guard's Great Lakes region said in a statement, "As public servants, we have a responsibility to ensure we operate within legal and ethical parameters. And so, any donations, while most appreciated, would have to be assessed at that time. The continued support means a great deal to our men and women.""I have a lot of respect, I want to abide by their rules. I just hope that we can move forward and help them or that the shutdown ends - that would be the ideal situation for everybody," Itani said.President Donald Trump stalked out of his negotiating meeting with congressional leaders Wednesday - "I said bye-bye," he tweeted soon after - as efforts to end the 19-day partial government shutdown fell into deeper disarray over his demand for billions of dollars to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers now face lost paychecks on Friday.The president is to visit the border in person on Thursday, but he has expressed his own doubts that his appearance and remarks will change any minds.The brief session in the White House Situation Room ended almost as soon as it began.Democrats said they asked Trump to re-open the government but he told them if he did they wouldn't give him money for the wall that has been his signature promise since his presidential campaign two years ago.Republicans said Trump posed a direct question to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: If he opened the government would she fund the wall? She said no.Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump slammed his hand on the table and walked out. Republicans said Trump, who passed out candy at the start of the meeting, did not raise his voice and there was no table pounding.One result was certain: The shutdown plunged into new territory with no endgame in sight. The Democrats see the idea of the long, impenetrable wall as ineffective and even immoral, a terrible use of the $5.7 billion Trump is asking. He sees it as an absolute necessity to stop what he calls a crisis of illegal immigration, drug-smuggling and human trafficking at the border."The president made clear today that he is going to stand firm to achieve his priorities to build a wall -- a steel barrier -- at the southern border," Vice President Mike Pence told reporters afterward.That insistence and Trump's walking out were "really, really unfortunate," said Schumer.Trump had just returned from Capitol Hill where he urged jittery congressional Republicans to hold firm with him. He suggested a deal for his border wall might be getting closer, but he also said the shutdown would last "whatever it takes."He discussed the possibility of a sweeping immigration compromise with Democrats to protect some immigrants from deportation but provided no clear strategy or timeline for resolving the standoff, according to senators in the private session. He left the Republican lunch boasting of "a very, very unified party," but GOP senators are publicly uneasy as the standoff ripples across the lives of Americans and interrupts the economy.Trump insisted at the White House "I didn't want this fight." But it was his sudden rejection of a bipartisan spending bill late last month that blindsided leaders in Congress, including Republican allies, now seeking a resolution to the shutdown.GOP unity was being tested further late Wednesday with the House voting on a bipartisan bill to reopen one shuttered department, Treasury, to ensure that tax refunds and other financial services continue. Republicans were expected to join Democrats in voting, defying the plea to stay with the White House.Ahead of his visit to Capitol Hill, Trump renewed his notice that he might declare a national emergency and try to authorize the wall on his own if Congress won't approve the money he's asking."I think we might work a deal, and if we don't I might go that route," he said.There's growing concern about the toll the shutdown is taking on everyday Americans, including disruptions in payments to farmers and trouble for home buyers who are seeking government-backed mortgage loans - "serious stuff," according to Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican.Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, was among several senators who questioned Trump at the Capitol."I addressed the things that are very local to us -- it's not just those who don't receive a federal paycheck perhaps on Friday but there are other consequences," she said, mentioning the inability to certify weight scales for selling fish. The president's response? "He urged unity."Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said "the president thinks there will be increasing pressure on everybody to come to the table once people start missing their paycheck."Earlier, Cornyn called the standoff "completely unnecessary and contrived. People expect their government to work. ... This obviously is not working."Like other Republicans, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said she wants border security. But she said there was "no way" the shutdown fight would drag on for years as Trump warned last week."I think certainly I have expressed more than a few times the frustrations with a government shutdown and how useless it is," Capito said Tuesday. "That pressure is going to build."Democrats said before the White House meeting that they would ask Trump to accept an earlier bipartisan bill that had money for border security but not the wall. Pelosi warned that the effects of hundreds of thousands of lost paychecks would begin to ripple across the economy."The president could end the Trump shutdown and re-open the government today, and he should," Pelosi said.But the meeting breakup put an end to that idea.Tuesday night, speaking to the nation from the Oval Office for the first time, Trump argued that the wall was needed to resolve a security and humanitarian "crisis." He blamed illegal immigration for what he said was a scourge of drugs and violence in the U.S. and asked: "How much more American blood must we shed before Congress does its job?"Democrats in response accused Trump appealing to "fear, not facts" and manufacturing a border crisis for political gain.A growing number of Republicans are uncomfortable with the toll the partial shutdown is taking, and Trump's response to it. They are particularly concerned about the administration's talk of possibly declaring a national emergency at the border, seeing that as an unprecedented claim on the right of Congress to allocate funding except in the most dire circumstances."I prefer that we get this resolved the old-fashioned way," Thune said.Trump did not mention the idea of a national emergency declaration Tuesday night. A person unauthorized to discuss the situation said additional "creative options" were being considered, including shifting money from other accounts or tapping other executive authorities for the wall.Trump on Wednesday floated ideas that have been circulated for a broader immigration overhaul. Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham has suggested a compromise that would include wall funding as well as protecting some immigrants from deportation.In their own televised remarks, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of misrepresenting the situation on the border as they urged him to reopen closed government departments and turn loose paychecks for federal workers.Negotiations on wall funding could proceed in the meantime, they said.Schumer said Trump "just used the backdrop of the Oval Office to manufacture a crisis, stoke fear and divert attention from the turmoil in his administration."In an off-the-record lunch with television anchors ahead of his speech, Trump suggested his aides had pushed him to give the address and travel to the border and that he personally did not believe either would make a difference, according to two people familiar with the meeting. But one person said it was unclear whether Trump was serious or joking.The people familiar with the meeting insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the meeting publicly.