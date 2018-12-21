POLITICS

GoFundMe for Trump's border wall has raised nearly $12M

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida veteran starts a fundraiser for the border wall.

MIRAMAR, Florida --
A Florida veteran has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for a wall at the United States border with Mexico.

The account, created Sunday by Purple Heart recipient and triple amputee veteran Brian Kolfage has already raised millions. Kolfage set the campaign's goal at $1 billion.

The 37-year-old is a triple amputee and Purple Heart recipient who says he feels deeply invested in this nation.

RELATED: House GOP approves Trump's border wall money as shutdown looms

"If 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall," Kolfage said.

Kolfage said he has contacted the Trump administration and a legal firm to ensure that the government can only use the money raised for a wall.

Kolfage also writes that he is a supporter of legal immigration.

"I have grandparents who immigrated to America legally, they did it the correct way and it's time we uphold our laws," Kolfage wrote.

The campaign entitled "We The People Will Fund The Wall" launched Sunday, and has raised over $6 million in small donations as of Wednesday night.

SEE ALSO: Chuck Schumer calls Pres. Trump's wall threat 'temper tantrum'
EMBED More News Videos

A closed-door meeting between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders lasted barely 30 minutes Tuesday after a heated televised opening session "spiraled downwards," in the words of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.



"As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today," Kolfage writes. "Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society."

RELATED: Here's what the Trump border wall might look like

RELATED: MAGA Build the Wall toy with President Trump figurine causing controversy
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfundraiserveterangofundmedonald trumpborder wallPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
'MAGA' building blocks encourage kids to 'Build the Wall'
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
POLITICS
Response to viral GoFundMe page seeks ladders to defeat border wall
Yemeni mom reunited in Oakland with dying toddler after travel ban lawsuit
President Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
A look back at recent government shutdowns
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Conrad Gary
1 missing, 2 rescued from Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody
Woman, 88, missing from Palos Heights after calling daughter to say she was lost
Big holiday travel day on tap Friday at O'Hare, Midway
Yemeni mom reunited in Oakland with dying toddler after travel ban lawsuit
2 charged with staging fights between kids at facility for disabled
President Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Show More
Former Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate
Terminally ill preschooler proposes to therapist at Duke Children's Hospital
FDA warns parents after infant dies from teething bracelets
Bus driver offers ride to woman in wheelchair struggling in snow
Mom apologizes for mean video making fun of toddler's weight
More News