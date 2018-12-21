GoFundMe for Trump's border wall has raised nearly $12M

MIRAMAR, Florida --A Florida veteran has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for a wall at the United States border with Mexico.
The account, created Sunday by Purple Heart recipient and triple amputee veteran Brian Kolfage has already raised millions. Kolfage set the campaign's goal at $1 billion.
The 37-year-old is a triple amputee and Purple Heart recipient who says he feels deeply invested in this nation.
RELATED: House GOP approves Trump's border wall money as shutdown looms
"If 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall," Kolfage said.
Kolfage said he has contacted the Trump administration and a legal firm to ensure that the government can only use the money raised for a wall.
Kolfage also writes that he is a supporter of legal immigration.
"I have grandparents who immigrated to America legally, they did it the correct way and it's time we uphold our laws," Kolfage wrote.
The campaign entitled "We The People Will Fund The Wall" launched Sunday, and has raised over $6 million in small donations as of Wednesday night.
SEE ALSO: Chuck Schumer calls Pres. Trump's wall threat 'temper tantrum'
"As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today," Kolfage writes. "Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society."
RELATED: Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
RELATED: MAGA Build the Wall toy with President Trump figurine causing controversy