Gov. JB Pritzker delivers Illinois state budget address Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker delivered his budget address in Springfield before the General Assembly Wednesday afternoon.

Pritzker says he plans to boost funding for the state's Child Welfare Agency. The governor could provide details on plans for a graduated income tax or other taxes and fees.

Gov. JB Pritzker to deliver Illinois state budget address Wednesday



RELATED: Gov. JB Pritzker talks corruption concerns during State of the State address in Springfield

Pritzker talked progress and problems during his 2020 State of the State address. That speech was just one day after former state Senator Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty in a corruption case. The governor touted job growth and the state's lowest unemployment rate in history, as well as tax cuts for businesses as a sign the state is rebounding.
