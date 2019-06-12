Governor JB Pritzker signs Reproductive Health Act, expanding abortion access

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act into law Wednesday morning, officially expanding abortion rights in Illinois.
Gov. Pritzker signed the bill into law at the Chicago Cultural Center downtown. He said that women should have the right to make their own decisions and that Illinois is a state that trusts women.
Effective immediately, the law repeals the state's current abortion law adopted in 1975. Certain language has now been removed, like waiting periods, spousal consent and criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions.
A new provision says abortions can be performed after viability only if necessary to protect the health or life of the pregnant woman.
The bill also repeals the Partial Birth abortion ban which imposed restrictions on doctors performing abortions on women who were 20 weeks pregnant or later. However, Partial birth abortions are still banned by federal law except to save the life to the mother.
"Let the word go forth today from this place that if you believe in standing up for women's fundamental rights, Illinois is a beacon of hope in the heart of this nation," Pritzker said. "We trust women."
Women will also see an expansion of insurance coverage for procedures and contraception.
The bill passed the General Assembly at the end of May.
Governor Pritzker said the act makes Illinois the most progressive state in the nation for reproductive health care.
This comes as several other states have enacted sweeping abortion bans meant to challenge the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe versus Wade, which legalized abortion at the federal level.
Meanwhile, critics are calling the measure radical and believe this goes way too far.
