Governor JB Pritzker to sign Reproductive Health Act expanding abortion access Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will sign the controversial Reproductive Health Act into law Wednesday morning.
The controversial issue has stirred up debates across the country. Governor Pritzker will be at the Chicago Cultural Center downtown to sign the Reproductive Health Act into law at 10 a.m.
The bill passed the General Assembly at the end of May. It will remove restrictions on both abortions later in pregnancy and any criminal penalties for doctors that perform them.
It also repeals the state's Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act and the Illinois Abortion Act of 1975. Women will also see an expansion of insurance coverage for procedures and contraception.
Governor Pritzker has said the act makes Illinois the most progressive state in the nation for reproductive health care.
It also comes as several other states have enacted sweeping abortion bans meant to challenge the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe versus Wade, which legalized abortion at the federal level. Critics are calling the measure radical.
