Gov. Pritzker to sign wage history bill preventing employers from asking job applicants previous pay

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to sign a bill protecting the salary history of employees from employers Wednesday.
The wage history law bars employers from asking job applicants how much they made in previous jobs.
Supporters of the Equal Pay Act say it's designed to close the wage gap between men and women.
The governor's signing ceremony takes place at 12:30 p.m. at the Chicago Women's Park and Garden.
