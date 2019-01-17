Governor JB Pritzker signs gun dealer licensing bill into law

CHICAGO (WLS) --Governor JB Pritzker signed a new gun control bill into law on Thursday.
Pritzker signed SB 337, a bipartisan plan to combat illegal gun trafficking and require firearm dealers to be licensed by Illinois State Police instead of the state agency that regulates professions and occupations.
"The reason for it is to deter straw purchases so that we can prevent someone from buying a gun from someone else who is not legally allowed to own a gun," Gov. Pritzker said. "Many of the incidents of gun violence that occur, as you know, in our city and all across the state occur with illegal guns. This goes directly at that problem."
Former Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed a similar measure last year. The Democrat-controlled legislature approved a new version, but held onto it until Pritzker was in office.
The bill was approved in the aftermath of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and the killing of Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.
Along with the licensing requirement, the bill includes provisions requiring gun dealers to store their firearms safely at all times, make copies of FOID cards or IDs and attach them to documents detailing each gun sale, open their place of business for inspection by state and local police and require the employees to undergo annual training on the law and responsible business practices.
Supporters of the bill say federal regulators are stretched too thin, but opponents say the new licensing is expensive, and could force small dealers out of business.
Pritzker signed SB 337 at Ella Flagg Young Elementary School in Chicago Thursday morning.
The Illinois Rifle Association released a statement Thursday saying, "The state licenses for gun dealers measure was passed in the previous General Assembly but was never sent to Governor Rauner because 2nd Amendment rights opponents knew he would veto it. Political gamesmanship like this is just a typical day in Illinois politics. The Illinois State Rifle Association is deeply disappointed in the action taken today, but is certainly not surprised.
The federal government already licenses gun dealers. There is no need to add yet another layer of bureaucracy on gun dealers. The only thing this measure is going to do is make it cost more money for gun dealers to do business in Illinois, which is going to hurt the smaller dealers.
The action taken today is another assault on our 2nd Amendment rights.
Nothing in this bill is going to enhance public safety in Illinois.
The only thing that is being accomplished here is the creation of a bureaucratic nightmare for gun dealers. Rest assured, we will be challenging this new law in court."
Former Congresswoman and gun control advocate Gabrielle Giffords released a statement supporting thew new law saying, "Illinois finally has a Governor who understands that gun violence is a public safety threat that requires action - not silence," said former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, co-founder of Giffords. "I am proud of the Illinois legislature and Governor Pritzker for working together to respond to demands from Illinois families. Together, they are taking action to curb gun trafficking and make communities safer places to live, work and play. Governor Pritzker is beginning his tenure by making it clear that saving lives from the country's gun violence epidemic will be a defining issue for his administration. We look forward to working with him and the rest of Illinois's leaders on additional initiatives to build a bridge to a safer future in Illinois."