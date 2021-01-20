presidential inauguration

Why are there 49 vice presidents and 46 presidents? Joe Biden, Kamala Harris have different numbers

By Alix Martichoux
Joe Biden is officially the 46th president of the United States, but Kamala Harris isn't the 46th vice president -- she's actually the 49th person to hold that title. There have been three more vice presidents than presidents, but why the difference?

In early American history, such as with President James Madison, there were points in time when the vice presidency was vacant. That also happened with the assassination of John F. Kennedy; when Lyndon B. Johnson became president, his former post was vacant for some time.

(Fun fact: The vice president and president didn't always run as a ticket. In fact, the VP used to just be the runner up of the presidential election.)

In other stretches of history, a single president had multiple vice presidents throughout his time in office. Franklin D. Roosevelt alone had three vice presidents: John Garner, Henry Wallace and Harry Truman.

Because the two roles haven't always been elected or ruled in lockstep, there just isn't the same number of presidents and vice presidents. It happens to total up to 46 presidents and 49 vice presidents so far.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcpresidential inaugurationwashington d.c.kamala harrishistorygovernmentjoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Kamala Harris' sorority sisters talk about VP making history
Chicago minister group, drill team partake in Inauguration Day
Pres. Biden signs executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
VP Kamala Harris sworn in, opening new chapter in US politics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Joe Biden, now president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
Chicago restaurants could soon see return to indoor dining
New CA, GA senators sworn in, giving Dems Senate control
Chicago minister group, drill team partake in Inauguration Day
Chicago Weather: Breezy, not as cold overnight
Show More
IL reports 4,822 new COVID-19 cases, 107 deaths
Inauguration fashion: Purple, pearls, American designers
Wall Street hits records amid profit reports, inauguration
Which IL residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by county
Trump says farewell to White House, hints of comeback
More TOP STORIES News