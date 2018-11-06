ELECTION 2018

Waiting in a long line to vote? This nonprofit will send you free pizza

EMBED </>More Videos

If you find yourself waiting in a long line to vote, reach out to Pizza to the Polls. The nonprofit is just one of the groups and individuals ''Good Morning America'' found helping getting out the vote on Tuesday.

If you find yourself waiting in a long line to vote, one nonprofit wants to reward you for putting in the time with some free pizza.

Pizza to the Polls is just what it sounds like. When they receive a report of a polling place with a long line, they send a pizza delivery person to that location to pass out slices to anyone they can find: people waiting to vote, their kids, polls workers and more.

The organization, which is funded by donations, has sent more than 1,000 pizzas so far this year, according to their website.

"We usually send cheese and pepperoni although we're trying to branch out and cover gluten-free and vegan pizzas as well," group co-founder Scott Duncom said.

Pizza to the Polls is just one of the groups and individuals Good Morning America found helping to get out the vote on Tuesday.

At Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, nurses Lisa Schavrien and Erin Ainslie Smith are helping women with their absentee ballots in between deliveries.

"Every single patient was beyond thrilled," Schavrien said.

Then there's 11-year-old Jamarcus Hill. A group of filmmakers heard about the young activist's oratory skills and asked him to star in a "Be My Voice" video.

Related Topics:
politicselection 2018vote 2018votingelectionelectionspizzafree food
Related
2018 election: What is a blue wave?
ELECTION 2018
Election Day 2018: Voters head to the polls across Chicago area
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
Facebook removes 'compromised' accounts hours before midterm election
More election 2018
POLITICS
Election Day 2018: Voters head to the polls across Chicago area
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
Facebook removes 'compromised' accounts hours before midterm election
More Politics
Top Stories
Joel Quenneville fired by Blackhawks
Election Day 2018: Voters head to the polls across Chicago area
Man charged in triple-fatal Englewood hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old boy
Boy, 11, leads Ohio police on high-speed chase for second time
Iowa grandmother claims $343.9 million Powerball jackpot
Uber driver charged after NY teen dies following car surfing fall
El Chapo: Cold-blooded, cutthroat and connected to Chicago
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
Show More
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
Illinois governor candidates making last-minute push on Election Day
Duncan Hines recalls popular cake mixes because of salmonella fears
Teen grazed by bullet while praying in Texas
More News