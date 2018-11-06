Illinois attorney general candidates Kwame Raoul and Erika Harold made their final push for votes on Election Day in the tightest race for statewide office.Harold has said she will be a check on the politicians in Springfield, and painted the race as a referendum on the independence of the attorney general's office.Raoul has described Harold as in line with President Trump, whose rhetoric has alienated large numbers of urban and suburban voters.Political observers say the race will boil down to turnout and to how many voters chose to split their vote between Democrats and Republicans.Both Harold and Raoul were in Chicago earlier on Election Day. Harold spoke with potential voters at Union Station before heading back to Urbana where she will await the results, while Raoul made the traditional Election Day stop at Manny's Delicatessen and voted at his local polling place.