ELECTION 2018

Illinois attorney general: Kwame Raoul, Erika Harold make final push for votes in tight race

EMBED </>More Videos

Illinois attorney general candidates Kwame Raoul and Erika Harold made their final push for votes on Election Day in the tighest race for statewide office.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Illinois attorney general candidates Kwame Raoul and Erika Harold made their final push for votes on Election Day in the tightest race for statewide office.

Harold has said she will be a check on the politicians in Springfield, and painted the race as a referendum on the independence of the attorney general's office.

Raoul has described Harold as in line with President Trump, whose rhetoric has alienated large numbers of urban and suburban voters.

Political observers say the race will boil down to turnout and to how many voters chose to split their vote between Democrats and Republicans.

Both Harold and Raoul were in Chicago earlier on Election Day. Harold spoke with potential voters at Union Station before heading back to Urbana where she will await the results, while Raoul made the traditional Election Day stop at Manny's Delicatessen and voted at his local polling place.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvote 2018votingelection 2018attorney generalillinoispoliticsChicagoLoopNapervilleElmhurstLombardDuPage CountyGary
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ELECTION 2018
Election Day 2018: Voter turnout surges across Chicago area
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner make final push in Illinois gubernatorial race
Hultgren facing stiff challenge from Underwood in 14th District
Election 2018: Midterm Results, Coverage for Illinois November Voting
More election 2018
POLITICS
Election Day 2018: Voter turnout surges across Chicago area
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner make final push in Illinois gubernatorial race
Hultgren facing stiff challenge from Underwood in 14th District
Election 2018: Midterm Results, Coverage for Illinois November Voting
More Politics
Top Stories
Joel Quenneville fired by Blackhawks
Election Day 2018: Voter turnout surges across Chicago area
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
Chris Watts, Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at Wisconsin day care
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner make final push in Illinois gubernatorial race
Hultgren facing stiff challenge from Underwood in 14th District
Show More
UK children have highest risk of being stabbed on way home from school, study finds
Interstellar object may have been an alien probe, Harvard paper argues
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Girl Scout troop crash
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and chilly
More News