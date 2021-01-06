US Capitol lockdown: Illinois congress members shelter in place; Rep. Adam Kinzinger: 'This is a coup attempt'

WATCH: Lawmakers huddle as police stand-off with mob at House Chamber door

This is a coup attempt. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

You are not protecting the country. Where is the DC guard? You are done and your legacy will be a disaster. https://t.co/7jWYWE7TVj — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

Amid the chaos, my statement here: pic.twitter.com/6CMZHeYhPq — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

WATCH: Video shows Trump supporters scaling US Capitol Building

My staff and I are safe and currently sheltering in place. I urge everyone to stay calm as this situation continues to unfold. I’m praying for the safety of all my colleagues, their staff and for this entire nation.



We will continue to provide updates as necessary. — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) January 6, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois congressional representatives are locked down in the U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters swarmed the building, breaking windows and breaching the House chamber as they refuse to accept the president's election loss.Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who represents Illinois' 16th District, stated it plainly on Twitter: "This is a coup attempt."The unprecedented scene and breach of the Capitol building took place as the Senate and House held debate during the certification of the Electoral College results, which affirm that Joe Biden has won the election and will serve as the 46th president of the United States.After President Trump tweeted that Vice President Pence "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution," after Pence confirmed he did not have the power to overturn the Electoral College results and would not do so, Kinzinger replied, saying, "You are not protecting the country. Where is the DC guard? You are done and your legacy will be a disaster."Kinzinger also released a video statement on Twitter, saying in part, "The storming of the capitol was a coup attempt, with the purpose of overturning the election of a newly-elected president. The current president incited this coup, encouraged it, and did little to protect the Capitol and the Constitution. I stand to reject this chaos and to condemn the president for allowing it to happen."He continued to say, "This authoritarian bully is what the founders feared, and it's not what the GOP stands for. He is no longer the leader of our party, and our party must reject his treasonous acts if we are ever to win back the trust of a majority of this country."Kinzinger called on the leaders of his party, including Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Mitch McConnell, to "forcefully denounce his actions and their consequences."Speaking to ABC's George Stephanopoulos live during special coverage, Kinzinger did not back away from that stance, condemning the actions of both the president's supporters and the president himself, and offering a dark view of the repercussions of this day for the Republican part."If we continue down this road of culture war, own the left, you know, storming the capitol, I figure we will be a failed party in the not too far future," he said.Rep. Raja Krisnamoorthi (D-IL 8th) was locked down in the capitol with Texas Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro after being evacuated from the House chamber."They recessed House until things get sorted out, but they've evacuated Mike Pence to a secure location within the capitol and basically everybody has been asked to find an office and shelter in place, so that's why I'm barricade in with my good friend Joaquin Castro in his office," Krisnamoorthi told Stephanopoulos.Bill Foster (D-IL 11th District) said he was on his way to the capitol but not there yet when the mob breached the building. He is currently safe and sheltering several blocks away."This is something that, really the responsibility for this lies at the foot of every politician who's tolerated lies, and threats of violence, really over the last decade or more," Foster told ABC7 Eyewitness News. "Foster said he had not yet gone to the capitol because Democrats had requested they limit the number of people on the floor to only those speaking due to COVID-19 safety concerns. He said while Democrats largely respected the request, Republicans "saw fit to pack the realm." As such, he believes the majority of people present when the lockdown went into effect were Republicans.Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth said she was also on her way to the Senate floor to speak when she was told to turn around. She said she is safe in a "secure location," and blamed President Trump for the unrest.Freshman Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL 3rd) tweeted that she and her staff are safe and sheltering in place.How long the shelter in place would last wasn't clear, nor was it clear when the houses of congress would take up the Electoral College certification again.Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL 10th District) released a statement to confirm he's safe, saying, "This afternoon, as I was in the House Chamber for the counting of the electoral college ballots, protesters breached the security areas and entered the Capitol. After briefly sheltering in place we have been safely evacuated from the Capitol building. I am currently safe and secure. I am grateful for everyone's due concern and for the actions of the US Capitol Police. Pray for our nation."Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL 5th District) released a statement confirming he's safe, saying, "First and foremost, I want to thank Capitol Police for keeping us safe today. Make no mistake: President Trump and his enablers are personally responsible for inciting this violence and he must immediately and unequivocally condemn it and urge his followers to stand down. This clear act of domestic terrorism may have succeeded in delaying President Elect-Biden's certification, but there should be no doubt that he will indeed be President on January 20th."