Green Party, Libertarian candidates in Illinois US Senate race discuss the issues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6942619" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the race for U.S. Senate in Illinois, two of the candidates have wildly different views on economic stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6942621" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the race for U.S. Senate in Illinois, two of the candidates have wildly different views on economic stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the race for U.S. Senate in Illinois, two of the candidates have wildly different views on economic stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic.David Black is the Green Party nominee. He is a retired attorney whose platform focuses on universal health care, a $20 minimum wage, clean energy and cuts to military spending.Danny Malouf is the Libertarian nominee. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting, and his platform focuses on bringing the troops home, ending the war on drugs, abolishing the federal reserve and protecting the Second Amendment.They shared their ideas on that topic and many others Sunday on ABC 7 Chicago's Newsviews.ABC 7 Chicago; they include Democratic incumbent Sen. Dick Durbin, Republican Mark Curran and Independent candidate Willie Wilson.