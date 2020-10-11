newsviews

Green Party, Libertarian candidates in Illinois US Senate race discuss the issues

Black, Malouf running against Durbin, Curran and Wilson
By John A Klein
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the race for U.S. Senate in Illinois, two of the candidates have wildly different views on economic stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Black is the Green Party nominee. He is a retired attorney whose platform focuses on universal health care, a $20 minimum wage, clean energy and cuts to military spending.

RELATED: Willie Wilson, U.S. Senate and former Chicago mayoral candidate, tests positive for coronavirus

Danny Malouf is the Libertarian nominee. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting, and his platform focuses on bringing the troops home, ending the war on drugs, abolishing the federal reserve and protecting the Second Amendment.

RELATED: Illinois Election 2020: Meet the Candidates

They shared their ideas on that topic and many others Sunday on ABC 7 Chicago's Newsviews.

ABC 7 Chicago spoke with the other candidates in the Senate race last week; they include Democratic incumbent Sen. Dick Durbin, Republican Mark Curran and Independent candidate Willie Wilson.
