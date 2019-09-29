Politics

Illinois law protecting job applicants' salary history takes effect Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- September 29, 2019 is the effective date for an amendment to the Illinois Equal Pay Act that will bar employers from asking applicants' compensation history during job screenings.

The new law will be enforced by the Illinois Department of Labor's Conciliation and Mediation Division, according to a press release from the governor's office.

The law aims to break a cycle of wage disparity in which predominantly female and/or minority workers have received lower pay for performing similar or the same work as a male and/or non-minority colleague. Advocates say that the cycle is perpetuated if employers base new employees' pay on what they had previously earned.

Employers can be penalized for asking the job applicant or the applicant's former employers for compensation history. The law does not apply if a job applicant's compensation history is a matter of public record, as is the case with public school teachers, or if the worker is a current employee applying for a new role within the same company.

Job applicants may also voluntarily provide information about their compensation history to employers without violation of the law or penalty to the employer, though the information still isn't supposed to be used to make hiring decisions or determine the person's salary. Employers may also still ask applicants what they desire to earn should they be hired.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisjb pritzkerillinoislawsequal rightsjobs
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cubs announce Maddon won't return as team's manager: ESPN
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through Woodfield Mall
Flash flooding possible in Chicago as suburbs recover from heavy rains
4 teens charged in I-80/94 shooting in Indiana
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered morning showers Sunday
Indoor kids gym offers inclusive space to play
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
Show More
NYPD officer, suspect killed in violent struggle
Keeping up with the Kru: Group aims to expose Chicago girls to sailing
Woman escapes vehicle after it plunges into pond
Newsviews: Suicide Prevention
Parents throw birthday party for Harvey girl killed by stray bullet
More TOP STORIES News