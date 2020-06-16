Coronavirus Illinois: Attorney General Kwame Raoul tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday."After experiencing minor symptoms over the weekend, I consulted with my health care provider using telehealth services," Raoul said." Upon the advice of my doctor, I was tested yesterday and informed today that I have tested positive for COVID-19."Raoul said his symptoms are mild and he is in regular contact with his staff. He said he has been self-isolating since the onset of his symptoms. People he came into contact with are in the process of being notified."I am fortunate to be otherwise healthy and am following recommendations to protect those around me," Raoul said. "I encourage all Illinois residents to take precautions to protect themselves and vulnerable residents from contracting COVID-19."The attorney general also said it is important that people continue to follow guidelines from public health officials, such as wearing and mask and staying six feet away from others, even though the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state are dropping.