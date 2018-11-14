POLITICS

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza officially announces Chicago mayoral run

EMBED </>More Videos

Susana Mendoza has officially announced she is running for mayor of Chicago just a week after being re-elected as Illinois comptroller.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has officially announced she is running for mayor of Chicago.

Mendoza made it official Wednesday morning. Last week, Mendoza was re-elected as Illinois comptroller, defeating Republican Darlene Senger.


Days before the comptroller election, a video of a Mendoza for Mayor commercial was leaked.


Mendoza's campaign said she was only preparing for a possible run for Chicago mayor with the video, and the man who made it came to her defense.

"When we were filming Susana for her comptroller reelect, I suggested, because I don't think there's any secret that she'd been thinking about the mayoral race, hadn't made up her mind, that we record some lines," said Mendoza political consultant Eric Adelstein at the time. "If, in fact, she made the decision after the election to run. That we'd have them in the can and could go."

Before serving as Illinois comptroller, Mendoza served as Chicago city clerk and was a state representative.

"What happens in any neighborhood, what happens anywhere, affects all of us everywhere," Mendoza said in her announcement video. "Every parent in Chicago should be able to expect that when they send their child to a neighborhood school, they will get a good education and, most importantly, they'll come home safely."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionschicago mayor electionChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Michelle Obama kicks off 'Becoming' book tour in Chicago
Madigan on Rauner's election defeat: 'I'm just happy that he's leaving'
CNN sues President Trump, top White House aides for barring Jim Acosta
Election 2018: Late midterm race results
More Politics
Top Stories
Security guard fatally shot by Midlothian officer was asked to drop gun, ISP says
Woman found stabbed to death on West Side
Body found in Lake Michigan in Highland Park ID'd as missing Elgin woman
Insurance company denies coverage for Lockport woman's robotic arm, calls it 'experimental'
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold but sunny Wednesday
Blood pressure drug recall expands again due to cancer concerns
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Family of 4 arrested in connection with 2016 murders of 8 family members in rural Ohio
Show More
Britain's Prince Charles celebrating 70th birthday
New Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Oak Park Temple members visit National Museum of African American History and Culture
Michelle Obama kicks off 'Becoming' book tour in Chicago
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48
More News