Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza officially announces Chicago mayoral run

CHICAGO (WLS) --Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has officially announced she is running for mayor of Chicago.
Mendoza made it official Wednesday morning. Last week, Mendoza was re-elected as Illinois comptroller, defeating Republican Darlene Senger.
Days before the comptroller election, a video of a Mendoza for Mayor commercial was leaked.
Mendoza's campaign said she was only preparing for a possible run for Chicago mayor with the video, and the man who made it came to her defense.
"When we were filming Susana for her comptroller reelect, I suggested, because I don't think there's any secret that she'd been thinking about the mayoral race, hadn't made up her mind, that we record some lines," said Mendoza political consultant Eric Adelstein at the time. "If, in fact, she made the decision after the election to run. That we'd have them in the can and could go."
Before serving as Illinois comptroller, Mendoza served as Chicago city clerk and was a state representative.
"What happens in any neighborhood, what happens anywhere, affects all of us everywhere," Mendoza said in her announcement video. "Every parent in Chicago should be able to expect that when they send their child to a neighborhood school, they will get a good education and, most importantly, they'll come home safely."