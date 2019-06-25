Illinois marijuana legalization bill signed into law Tuesday, takes effect January 1, 2020

That means anyone 21 and over will soon be able to purchase and possess marijuana.
Supporters say it will be a game-changer for revenue in the state, while opponents say it makes the state more dangerous.
Tuesday morning, the governor put pen to paper here in the Austin neighborhood, legalizing the recreational use of marijuana and its commercial sale in the state.
"As the first state in the nation to fully legalize adult-use cannabis through the legislative process, Illinois exemplifies the best of democracy: a bipartisan and deep commitment to better the lives of all of our people," said Gov. JB Pritzker. "Legalizing adult-use cannabis brings an important and overdue change to our state, and it's the right thing to do. This legislation will clear the cannabis-related records of nonviolent offenders through an efficient combination of automatic expungement, gubernatorial pardon and individual court action. I'm so proud that our state is leading with equity and justice in its approach to cannabis legalization and its regulatory framework. Because of the work of the people here today and so many more all across our state, Illinois is moving forward with empathy and hope."
The Democratic-controlled general assembly overwhelmingly approved the bill last month.
The bill makes Illinois the 11th state to legalize cannabis and the second to legalize the cannabis possession through the legislative process. The signing of the bill also makes Illinois the first to legalize retail sales legislatively.
"My office is proud to have helped develop this historic legislation, which will provide conviction relief to hundreds of thousands of Illinois residents in the most extensive and equitable way possible," said Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx. "The time for justice is now, especially for communities of color who have long been disproportionately impacted by low-level cannabis convictions and the failed war on drugs. We look forward to continuing our efforts to ensure the broadest relief possible under this revolutionary law."
Starting in the New Year, Illinois residents 21 and older will be able to purchase up to 30 grams of cannabis flower, edibles totaling no more than 500mg of THC and five grams of cannabis concentrate products. Non-residents can purchase half those amounts.
People will not be allowed to grow their own pot plants unless they are medical marijuana patients.
People who have been convicted of some low-level marijuana crimes could be also be pardoned, but that's only if those convictions are not linked to a violent crime.
Pritzker hoping this new law will end part of the war on drugs that led to thousands of arrests and low level drug convictions.
The overview of the bill is said to create a $30 million low-interest loan program, social equity applicant status for licensing, and expunge roughly 700,000 records.
Lawmakers said revenue from the state's marijuana industry will be re-invested in communities that have been hit hard by the war on drugs.
Opponents, however, believe legalization will only lead to increased addiction, drivers who are high and overdoses.
Illinois has already decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana but the federal ban remains in place.
Opponents said they're talking to federal law enforcement officials and attorneys to determine their next steps.
