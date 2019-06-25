Illinois marijuana legalization bill expected to be signed by Gov. JB Pritzker Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is expected to sign the state's bill legalizing marijuana possession into law Tuesday, according to the Marijuana Policy Project.The Cannabis Regulation and Taxation Act (CRTA) will make Illinois the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana, and the first state to legalize retail sale legislatively. The General Assembly passed the CRTA in May, just before the end of the legislative session.The bill, also known as HB 1438, legalizes recreational possession, purchase and sale of marijuana by and to adults over the age of 21. It will go into effect on January 1, 2020, beginning at dispensaries that are already open for the state's medical marijuana patients.Adults over 21 will be able to purchase up to 30 grams of cannabis flower, edibles totaling no more than 500mg of THC and five grams of cannabis concentrate products. Non-residents can purchase half those amounts. Medical marijuana patients will also be allowed to cultivate up to five marijuana plants for their own use.The bill also includes criminal justice and social equity programs aimed at helping people and communities that were affected by the war on drugs, including automatic pardon and expungement for those convicted of possession of under 30 grams, and business investment and reinvestment programs for communities that have been targeted by cannabis enforcement.The bill has long had the support of both Governor Pritzker, who promised to sign it during his campaign, and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.