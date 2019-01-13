JB Pritzker to be sworn in as Illinois governor on Monday

JB Pritzker will be sworn in as Illinois' 43rd governor on Monday.In a one-on-one interview, Pritzker talked Sunday about his vision for the future for the state, including raising the minimum wage, legalizing recreational marijuana and allowing sports betting as ways to help people and the state get on firmer financial footing."I'm very optimistic about the future of this state, we have challenges of course, but I'm very focused on creating jobs for the state, we've got great assets for the state of Illinois, I want to be the best chief marketing officer for our state to attract businesses and jobs," he said.Sunday afternoon, Pritzker and his wife, MK Pritzker, welcomed visitors and supporters to the Old State Capital during an open house. Lines of people snaked up the stairs and into Representative Hall where they met the Pritzkers and got their picture taken under the painting of George Washington.U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) was among the VIPs who stopped by. He said working with the legislature will be among the new governor's challenges."The toughest thing of course is dealing with the reality of a legislature, that is co-equal under our state constitution, and he has to find a way to work with them. That means cooperation, compromise and I think he can do it," Durbin said.Pritzker campaigned on a promise to change Illinois' tax plan and enact a progressive income tax, with rates that go up with income. It's something Republicans oppose, but despite super majorities in both the House and Senate, Pritzker has promised to work with his political counterparts."I'm a Democrat, I'm a progressive, I'm gonna make sure that our agenda is enacted, but I also want to listen to the Republicans, their good ideas and make sure that those, the good ones, are incorporated in our policies," Pritzker said.One sign of Pritzker's willingness to listen is the fact he has tapped former Republican state Rep. David Harris to be his revenue director, pending Senate approval."I've had several conversations with him, lengthy conversations and he is the most energetic, the most enthusiastic individual I've met in a long time and he has the right attitude about moving the state forward in a positive way, I'm pleased to be part of that," Harris said.During his term, Gov. Bruce Rauner infamously declared that he was not in charge in Springfield, blasting his nemesis House Speaker Mike Madigan for strong-arming the political process as the longest serving state House Speaker in the country.Asked whether he or Madigan will be in charge, Pritzker said: "Oh, I'll be in charge as the governor of the state of Illinois, I'm going to work with the legislature, with the president of the Senate and the speaker of the House. I'm sure that there will be disagreements over time."Pritzker, along with Lt-Gov-elect Juliana Stratton, will be sworn in Monday morning.