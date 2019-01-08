JB Pritzker: 7 things to know about Illinois' next governor

What you should know about JB Pritzker:
- JB's actual name is Jay Robert Pritzker. He is an heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune.
- According to Forbes 400, JB is the 251st richest American with a net worth of $3.2 billion.
- He is married to Mary Katheryn "MK" Pritzker. They have two children.
- MK was working as an aide for Senator Tom Daschle of South Dakota when she met JB.
- JB unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in Illinois' 9th Congressional district in the 1998 Democratic primary.
- In 2008, JB served as national co-chairman of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
- JB spent a record $171 million of his own fortune for his 2018 election campaign for governor.