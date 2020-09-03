Joe Biden visits Kenosha, meets with Jacob Blake's family in wake of shooting, protests

FULL REMARKS: Joe Biden speaks at Kenosha community meeting

Joe Biden holds a community meeting in Kenosha after meeting with members of Jacob Blake's family.

WATCH: President Trump arrives in Waukegan

President Donald Trump walks out of Air Force One after arriving in Waukegan ahead of a visit in Kenosha Tuesday.

Jacob Blake's family did not meet with President Donald Trump when he visited Kenosha Tuesday. Instead, they organized a day of service to spread messages of peace and love.

As President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, his supporters and Black Lives Matter supporterss took to the streets by the hundreds, often clashing with their conflicting messages.

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- For the second time in two days, Kenosha has become the epicenter in the race for president.Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden arrived in Kenosha Thursday and met with Jacob Blake's family in wake of his shooting by police, which ignited several days of protests.Joe Biden arrived by private jet in Milwaukee around 11:45 a.m. His first stop on his way to Kenosha was a private meeting at the airport with members of Jacob Blake's family, including his father, two sisters and a brother.Biden also spoke to Blake himself on the phone now that he is now out of the ICU."He spent some time together with my wife. He talked about how nothing was going to defeat him. How whether he walked again or not, he was not going to give up," Biden said.Outside the church where Biden was headed for a community meeting, dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters marched and stopped traffic in the street, chanting Blake's name. Justin Blake, his uncle, was among those demonstrating.Inside the church, Biden did a lot of listening. He decried violent demonstrations, but said what has happened in Kenosha and elsewhere was an awakening for America."I honest to God believe we have an enormous opportunity - now that the screen, the curtains have been pulled back, on just what's going on in the country - to do a lot of positive things," Biden said.Biden's visit took on a very different tone than President Trump's visit two days ago, when he met with law enforcement officers and continued with his focus on law and order. Biden promised change in Washington if he is elected."This generation is a different generation: the least prejudiced, the most optimistic, the best educated, the most, most, most desirable of change of any generation. So we can't let them down," Biden said.Biden said he had received an overwhelming number of requests from local leaders to come, although earlier in the week the mayor asked both Trump and Biden to delay visits."We got to heal, we got to put things together, bring people together," Biden said. "So my purpose in going, will be to do just that and be a positive influence."Wisconsin is a key swing state and Biden's visit was the first to Wisconsin by a Democratic presidential candidate in the general election since 2012.It comes two weeks after the Democratic National Convention, which was supposed to take place in Milwaukee."Any violence, any violence, protesting is a right, and free speech is a right," Biden said. "But to engage in violence, burning looting, unrest in the name of protesting is wrong. And the person should be held accountable for their actions."Blake's family gave an update on his condition Wednesday."He's holding on and still heavily sedated, but he's holding on," Jacob Blake Sr. said.Kenosha officials said that they would end their emergency curfew Wednesday."After consulting with local law enforcement agencies, I have decided the curfew is no longer needed," Mayor John Antaramian said in a statement. "The last several nights have been relatively peaceful in the community, and in the judgment of law enforcement, it is appropriate to remove the curfew. However, criminal activity will not be tolerated and arrests will be made if needed. I am hopeful there will be no need to reinstate the curfew in the near future."