Kanye West pays mayoral candidate Amara Enyia's $74K debt to elections board

Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia received help from another rap superstar and Chicago native Monday.

Kanye West paid Enyia's nearly $74,000 debt to the Illinois State Board of Elections, according to a statement from the campaign's communications director.

West's assistance to Enyia's campaign comes one week after Chance the Rapper, a Chatham native, endorsed Enyia for mayor.

"Amara's campaign is energizing people around the city with bold ideas and solutions that move Chicago forward," communications director Kristi Dunn Kucera said in the statement. "We are excited to engage people of all walks of life as we focus our efforts on getting on the ballot."
