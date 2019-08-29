Mayor Lori Lightfoot says city faces $838M budget deficit in State of the City address

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivered her first State of the City address Thursday evening, focused primarily on the city's financial situation and debt.The mayor said the city is facing a deficit of $838 million and she is looking at multiple options for how to fill the fiscal hole. The one thing she is hoping not to do is raise property taxes, as her predecessor Rahm Emanuel did.Lightfoot told ABC7 Eyewitness News in an interview that she will be very frank with residents about the city's finances, keeping her campaign promise of making government more transparent.Among the options the mayor is considering is a commuter congestion tax that would affect residents who live in the suburbs and commute to the city. She is also counting on revenue from a casino in the city in large measure to bring in the money the city needs.According to 3rd Ward Alderman Pat Dowell, who is chair of the budget committee, the mayor is loath to raise property taxes, but due to the city's financial straits is keeping all options on the table."It is going to have to be something that is a combined restructuring of the government, sacrifice, really on everyone's part," said Laurence Msall, president of the Civic Federation. "Organized labor is going to have to contribute, city taxpayers are going to have to contribute, businesses are contributing and will need to continue to contribute to that."The mayor has been asking aldermen to partner with her in coming up with solutions to the massive budget hole largely caused by pension liabilities that are nearing $30 billion in total.Dowell said she is not counting on recreational marijuana to provide much help.It is apparent Lightfoot is also hoping for cooperation from Springfield. Governor JB Pritzker is pushing for a constitutional amendment in 2020 to implement a state-wide graduated income tax, and Lightfoot may use that as leverage to ensure Springfield helps keep the city from raising property taxes in order to spare taxpayers a double increase, according to ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.