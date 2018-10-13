POLITICS

March to the Polls to encourage women, young voters Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

March to the Polls will encourage young voters and women to make their voices heard Saturday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets in Chicago today for the March to the Polls.

The event is a push to get women and young voters to make their voices heard on Election Day.
Women's March Chicago plans rally, march for Saturday to focus on first-time voters
In anticipation of thousands of participants in the Chicago Women's March to the Polls, the city has announced a number of street closures for the rally and march, as well as information on meeting spots, march routes and transportation.


A rally before the march will include speakers and live music. Candidates and campaign representatives are expected to attend.

The rally will take place at 9 a.m. at Congress Parkway and Columbus Drive. Main stage speakers are expected to begin at 10 a.m.

March organizers plan to begin the march to Federal Plaza at 12:30 p.m. and reach the Board of Elections early voting site.

Chicago Board of Elections officials said many people are voting by mail. Many of the voters who choose that option are women.

"We are aiming to open the doors of government, to allow a new generation of leaders that will represent our voices in our communities," said Alex Boutrous of Chicago Votes.

Earlier in 2018, the Women's March in Chicago had approximately 250,000 participants.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvote 2018votingelection 2018ChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Jeff Sessions, Justice Department denounce CPD consent decree
Women's March Chicago 2018: Street closures, route information
Mayor Emanuel doles out campaign cash to city council supporters
Melania Trump says she's not thinking about affair allegations
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicago pastor charged with sex abuse, battery
Shooting on I-57 shuts down expressway, closures expected to continue
Survivors scramble for food and water in the wake of Hurricane Michael; death toll rises to 17
Weekend violence: 5 shot, 1 killed in shootings since Friday
Alligator found in Lake Michigan named after man who found him
Chew On This: Sweet Pepper Venezuelan Food Bar
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $548M jackpot; no winner
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, dry and warmer Saturday
Show More
Maywood church robbed and vandalized
Hip Hop Artist FM Supreme hosting Chicago International Youth Peace Movement Fundraiser
Jeff Sessions, Justice Department denounce CPD consent decree
Mother of teen killed by CPD officer in 2012 angry after police board clears cop
More News