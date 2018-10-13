March to the Polls to encourage women, young voters Saturday

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets in Chicago today for the March to the Polls.The event is a push to get women and young voters to make their voices heard on Election Day.A rally before the march will include speakers and live music. Candidates and campaign representatives are expected to attend.The rally will take place at 9 a.m. at Congress Parkway and Columbus Drive. Main stage speakers are expected to begin at 10 a.m.March organizers plan to begin the march to Federal Plaza at 12:30 p.m. and reach the Board of Elections early voting site.Chicago Board of Elections officials said many people are voting by mail. Many of the voters who choose that option are women."We are aiming to open the doors of government, to allow a new generation of leaders that will represent our voices in our communities," said Alex Boutrous of Chicago Votes.Earlier in 2018, the Women's March in Chicago had approximately 250,000 participants.